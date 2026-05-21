The Agency, when the second season comes out on Paramount+: the trailer, the super cast and the plot

A new mission. Paramount+ announces season two of The Agencyspy thriller series written by Jez Butterworth and John-Henry Butterworth with a super cast. Here are all the previews and what you need to know.

The Agency 2, the trailer

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The Agency 2, previews on the plot

The series follows Martian, a CIA agent forced to live undercover even in his own life. Samia, the woman he loves, is a political prisoner in Sudan and he is willing to do anything to save her, even going beyond the point of no return. The only way out is to go even deeper. Martian will have to walk a very thin line if he wants to save love, his life and his mission.

The Agency 2, the cast

The cast of the series includes, among others, Michael Fassbender, Jeffrey Wright, Jodie Turner-Smith, Katherine Waterston, Harriet Sansom Harris, John Magaro, Saura Lightfoot-Leon, India Fowler, Andrew Brooke, Christian Ochoa Lavernia, Reza Brojerdi, Ambreen Razia, Alex Reznik and Richard Gere. Dominic West and Hugh Bonneville guest star. Also starring are Medalion Rahimi, Tessa Ferrer, Clayne Crawford, Keanush Tafreshi and Raza Jaffrey.

The Agency 2, when it comes out

All ten episodes of the second season of The Agency will be available June 21, 2026 exclusively on Paramount+.