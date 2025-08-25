How it is changing the way we use the AI ​​and what are the times of use in Italy: the report

THE’artificial intelligence has officially become part of our daily lives: ours approach towards the AI, however, stands changing And the time of use increases constantly. According to a report by the Sensor Tower analysis platform, in the first half of 2025, in Italy Artificial intelligence apps (such as chatgpt and other applications to create images and videos) have been used for well 254 million hours (about 4.31 hours each, if all 58.9 million Italians actually used it).

But the thing that perhaps surprises more concerns the subjects of discussion with the chatbots: in recent years, in fact, the focus has moved from work activities (support in programming, suggestions in writing and editing etc.) to what is called “Lifestyle & Entertainment“. In short, artificial intelligence is becoming a real assistant for ours personal lifeto which to ask for advice on all kinds of topic, from shopping to social relationships and food regimes.

So here is a photograph on how the use of artificial intelligence and time of use is changing.

What users ask for artificial intelligence

Our way of using artificial intelligence is changing: if in the first half of 2024 73.5% of users’ requests had to do with the Work el ‘educationwhile only 22% concerned lifestyle themes (including health, nutrition or social relations advice). In the first six months of this year, however, the questions about the topics of lifestyle And well beingwhich now affect the total for the 34.6% (+12.6 percentage points compared to 2024).

This change is clearly visible in the ranking of the most requested topics at the AI ​​apps: 9 of the first 10 categories are part of “Lifestyle & Entertainment”, including stand out Wellness and health (+1.9%compared to 2024), updates on politics (+1.7%), but also travel (+1%) and advice on social relations (+0.6%).

The most requested topics to artificial intelligence apps in the first semester 2025 globally. Credit: Sensor Tower



For the moment, however, the most used app remains that of Chatgptwhich has passed i 940 million downloads from its launch in 2022: second place for Google Gemini (200 million) and third for Deepsek (127 million), which despite the blockage imposed in some countries (including Italy) continues to collect success especially in Asia.

How long we dedicate to AI in Italy

Instead looking at the time we dedicate to AI, in the first half of 2025 in Italy Users have scored 254 million hours of use, with 8.64 billion Of sessions. To be clear, if each of the 58.9 million Italians used the AI, it would be about 146 sessions for each inhabitant, with an average of 4.31 hours each.

It is an important fact, considering that the time spent on the artificial intelligence apps is increased from one year to the other of over the 76%: In Italy, therefore, we dedicate the triple of the time to the AI ​​compared to what happened just 12 months ago. Clearly, this increase is also to be attributed to improvement of artificial intelligence models over the last year.

The time of use of the AI ​​APP apps from the first semester of 2022 to the first half of 2025. Credit: Sensor Tower



Clearly, the time of use is closely related to the increase in download of the apps, which in Italy have exceeded 18.5 million (upon growth of 26.7% compared to 2024).

Globally, however, users have spent 15.6 billion hours on artificial intelligence apps, equal to beyond 86 million hours a day. The total number of sessions for the generative IA apps reached 426 billion in the first half of 2025. To understand, it is an average of approximately 50 sessions for each person on earth.

Chagpt against Google: those who attract multiple users globally

But therefore, the Artificial Intelligence App Are they overcoming search engines like Google? For the moment it is not yet so: Google maintains its monopoly as a reference point for the search for information, with an average of over 18 days of use by users in June 2025.

In terms of constant use, therefore, chatgpt and the other assistants have not yet completely replaced search engines Like Google: however, there is the growth of the artificial intelligence model of Openai, which between June 2023 and June 2025 has gone from an average of monthly use of 5 days to an average of 13.2 daysgetting closer and closer to the average of Google (18.6) and social media such as X (13.7) and even overcoming Reddit (12,2) e Threads (9.5).