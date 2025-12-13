How many km does a footballer run in 90 minutes of a match? Distances and intensity change by role and age

The professional footballer embodies a unique athletic combination. Must possess the resistence of a middle distance runner, capable of covering great distances, but also showing off the explosive power of a sprinter, capable of lightning-fast sprints to overtake the opponent or recover a crucial ball. On average, in a top flight match, an outfield player covers a distance of between between 9 and 11 kilometers. However, this figure represents only the tip of the iceberg. Modern analysis reveals that physical performance is shaped by crucial variables such as role in the field andage. Thanks to the use of GPS, the match analysis it has become a real science of performance, capable of dividing athletic effort into specific intensity bands.

The data that explains modern football: distance, intensity and role

The distance traveled is the most intuitive parameter for measuring the physical performance of a footballer and is largely determined by the position held on the pitch. THE central midfielders hey medians they are traditionally the “lungs” of the team, since their role requires covering large areas in both the offensive and defensive phases. In Serie A, players known for their high running volume, such as Scott McTominay of Naples or Remo Freuler of Bologna, consistently surpass them 11.7km on average per game.

As for the extreme limits, endurance in football can reach remarkable figures. In Serie A, the record for distance traveled in a single match is held by Nicolò RovellaLazio midfielder, who covered in 2023 14.1 km. Even more surprising is the performance of Marcelo Brozovićwhich he ran in a 2016 Italian Cup match that ended in extra time 17.8 km.

These records highlight how important endurance is in modern football. However, performance is not only measured in total kilometers, but in the intensity with which they are covered. Despite the large distances, most of the time in the field (about 70-80% of the total distance) is spent walking or running light jogging. The distinctive element of elite football is the ability to repeatedly perform high-intensity actions (High-Intensity Running, over 19 km/h) and sprint (over 25 km/h). These actions, although constituting a small percentage of the total distance (often between 5% and 10%), represent the greatest metabolic load for the athlete. It is above all the wing players, such as full-backs and wingers, who produce the greatest number of high-intensity runs: their role requires continuous overlapping and falling back, which makes them the sprinters of the team.

The doorman travels on average between 4 and 5.5 km per match, but his performance is predominantly anaerobic: composed of rapid micro-movements, sprints of a few meters and explosive leaps, which require absolute power and readiness rather than resistance.

At what age is a footballer at his peak performance

Athletic longevity in football is directly linked to how human physiology handles aging. Scientific analysis of the aging curve in football shows that the peak performance for more explosive capabilities and the maximum speed reached is placed between 25 and 26 years old.

The players over 32 years suffer an inevitable decline in high-intensity actions and sprint frequency. However, this is where a counterintuitive fact emerges: while explosiveness dropsendurance, or the total distance travelled, tends to remain stable. An example is Andrea Pirlowhich at over 30 years ran on average 11km per game, demonstrating how tactical wisdom and better positioning, combined with a solid level of aerobic baseline, can compensate for the decline in more intense athletic demands.

Andrea Pirlo at over 30 years old ran an average of 11 km per game; Credit: Football.ua, CC BY–SA 3.0 GFDL, via Wikimedia Commons



Sprints compared: Haaland and the human limits of speed

If total distance rewards endurance, raw speed is the indicator of explosive excellence. Elite footballers are capable of achieving astonishing speeds in the open field.

The 2025 Champions League top speed record, set by Erling Haaland to 36.5 km/his an extraordinary achievement. But how does it compare to the human speed limit? The world record belongs to Usain Boltwhich he achieved 44.7 km/h. The gap of around 8 km/h compared to elite footballers is not just a question of talent, but also reflects the specificity of the athletic gesture.

A sprinter like Bolt runs on an optimal track, without previous fatigue, with the sole objective of reaching maximum linear speed. On the contrary, the footballer reaches his maximum speed (often in just 20-30 metres) on slower ground and after having already sustained tens of minutes of intermittent effort. So, it is not optimized for absolute speed, but for acceleration, quick change of direction and endurance in 90 minutes. Mileage and speed analysis demonstrates that the modern footballer has a unique combination of endurance and power.