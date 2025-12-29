How much do you know about Italian borders? 5 questions to test your geography knowledge

The new Geopop quiz: 5 questions on the Italian borders



THE borders they represent an essential element of every State: they outline the territory over which the government can exercise its sovereignty, they act as a separation from other countries and, above all, they tell the history of that region. But, how much do you know about Italian borders?

Get ready to test your geography knowledge by answering these 5 questions:

How many foreign countries border Italy? What is the easternmost region of Italy? How many enclaves does Italy have and what are they? How many exclaves does Italy have and what are they? Which river marks the border separating Italy and Croatia?

Small spoiler: some questions may be a pitfall…

ATTENTION! From this moment on the solutions to the quiz will be visible.

How many foreign countries border Italy?

The answer is SIX.

Starting from the west and moving east, Italy borders France, Swiss, Austria And Slovenia. We will reveal the two missing states immediately, since we may need them later…

The borders of Italy



What is the easternmost region of Italy?

The answer might take you by surprise: it is not in fact Friuli-Venezia-Giulia, but the APULIA!

Precisely because of its boot shape, Puglia is the easternmost region: it is no coincidence that the easternmost point of our peninsula is located in Cape of Otrantowhich is just 71 km from the Albanian coast.

A map of Italy.



How many enclaves does Italy have and what are they?

The answer is: TWO.

It’s about the Vatican Citywhich is also the smallest state in the world, and San Marino. These two countries, being independent, are added to the list of states bordering Italy.

In red the two enclaves of Italy, Vatican City and San Marino.



How many exclaves does Italy have and what are they?

Here the question becomes slightly more difficult. The answer is Italian champion.

Geographically located in Switzerland, in the Canton of TicinoCampione d’Italia is a municipality of approximately 1,800 inhabitants, which administratively belongs to the province of Como. Since 1861 it has been part of Italian territory.

The position of Champion of Italy, in the center in the red box.



Which river marks the border separating Italy and Croatia?

The answer is… NOBODY.

This question, in fact, is a pitfall! Croatia, in fact, is not among the countries that directly border Italy, but is separated from the country across the Adriatic Sea.