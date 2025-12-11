How much the cost of Christmas 2025 has increased compared to 2015: the Federconsumatori survey

The Christmas 2025 will bring with it more acquisitionsbetween gifts for friends and family and typical products to bring to the table: this year, however, the costsas highlighted in the Federconsumatori survey, which revealed a average price increase of +3.7% compared to 2024. Comparing the price trend over the last decade, in 2025 buy a panettone it will cost us well 6.40 euros more compared to 2020 (+65.3%) And 6.90 euros more (+74.1%) compared to 2015.

A Christmas tree from 210 cm, however, it has gone from cost 60 euros in 2015 to the current ones 99.95 eurosa surge in +66.5%. This year, however, the greatest increases will be for the so-called “low-cost gifts” (around 20 euros), which recorded an increase of +7.1% compared to Christmas 2024. It is therefore not surprising that the increase in average expense per person, estimated at 176.90 euros: it was from 121.90 euros in 2020 (+45.12%) and of 123.68 euros in 2015 (+43.04%).

How much more will we spend on food

For Christmas 2025, Italians’ purchases will also be penalized by increases in the food sector – with i prices increasing by +5.1% when compared with 2024 – especially if we consider that food products remain at the top among the favorites also as a gift option.

Despite the slowdown ininflation of recent months (according to ISTAT data, in October 2025 inflation was equal to +1.6%), in the last 10 years the cost of food has recorded increases surges up to 59%as visible in the graph below.

What stands out, in particular, are the increases in products such as pandorowhich in 2015 cost on average €8.25 while today it exceeds €15, but also trotter (from €9.40 to €17) e lentilswhich despite being simple legumes recorded an increase of 58.8%, going from €4.50 in 2015 to €5.66 in 2020, up to the current €10.93.

The increase in prices for Christmas gifts and decorations

From the point of view of Christmas decorations, however, buy a Christmas tree in 2025 it will cost us on average 39 euros more compared to 10 years ago. As regards Christmas decorations, the greatest increase was recorded by gift cardwhich costs 59.3% more compared to 2015, with the average price past from €3.25 to €8.

In general, all product prices tech have undergone an increase, from coffee machine (+49.3%) untilebook reader (+39.5%), as well as the classics board games (+32.5%) and the dolls (+18%).

The only exception of these two rankings is represented by bookswhose prices are dropped by –2% between 2015 and 2025: 10 years ago, in fact, the average cost was around €22.40, before dropping to €21 in 2020 and settling at €21.95 today.