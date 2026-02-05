How sad Barbero

Culture

How sad Barbero

How sad Barbero

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Defense lawyer 5: when does it come out?
The largest medieval shipwreck in the world has been discovered in Denmark, hidden under the Øresund Strait
How sad Barbero