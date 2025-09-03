How the Jaming GPS works that it may have hit the Von der Leyen plane with interference

The plane Dassault Falcon 900LX who transported Ursula von der leyenpresident of the European Commission, is Decolled by Warsaw and was directed to Plovdivin Bulgaria. The jet, however, had to land with many problems by relying exclusively on offline maps and alternative navigation systems, after its GPS tools, global navigation satellite systems, have stopped working. The accident has highlighted a phenomenon of growing relevance in the skies of Eastern Europe since the beginning of the war in Ukraine in 2022: the GPS JAMAMING, i.e. intentional interference with satellite navigation systems, a practice that creates operational inconveniences to aircraft but that (fortunately) hardly threatens the safety of flights. The landing of the aircraft party at 14:37 of August 31st requested about twenty minutes under the guidance of flight controllers. Local authorities have attributed the disorder to a POSSIBLE INTERVENTION DESSEMBLY Russianeven if the Kremlin denied all his involvement.

What happened to Von der Leyen’s plane: what is Jamming GPS

The plane of the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der leyenhe underwent an interference through Jamming GPS while in flight on Eastern Europe, forcing pilots to land in Bulgaria using alternative navigation systems. This practice consists inSend radio waves on the same frequency used by the satellites to allow aircraft to determine their position. GPS satellites orbit about 20,000 km of height, therefore transmit relatively weak signals towards the earth. The devices jammer exploit the low intensity of these radio waves to issue a more powerful signal In a specific portion of the sky, “suffocating” the satellite one. It’s a bit like someone went to scream while we are trying to listen to a distant noise. When a aircraft ends up in the jammer emission cone, he loses the ability to “listen” to the GPS satellites with easily imaginable consequences. This is a tactic used in the war, for example to disorient enemy drones.

Naturally There is no jammer capable of affecting satellites directly: They are simply too far to be damaged from the ground. In fact, the Jammer create interference in specific airspace. These systems do not distinguish between civil and military aircraft, because they act more “upstream” by disturbing the GPS signals, to take from those who use it: any radar or navigation device present in their range can therefore be influenced. Consequently, a scheduled plane that flies a area subject to radar jamming can see compromised their on -board toolseven if in fact he does not participate in military operations. Here the satellite navigation systems can therefore undergo interference or, in some cases, provide incorrect data because of these disorders.

This type of interference has become increasingly frequent since the beginning of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, especially in the countries of Eastern Europe, and seems to be linked to the use of jammer by Russian forces to hinder Ukrainian drones. Similar phenomena have also been reported in the Middle East, testifying to how vulnerable satellite navigation in military contexts. The attack may vary from small power portable devices to more complex systems transported on trucks or ships, capable of disturbing relatively large areas, always without interfering directly with the satellites themselves.

Aircraft have several tools of backup. In case of loss of GPS, as happened at the Falcon 900LX, the pilots can make use of Inertial Systems (IS) which estimate the position by directly measuring the movement through various sensors on board. These tools remain accurate only for short periods and must be calibrated through satellite signals when available. Further supports include i instrumental landing systems (ILS)present both on the ground and on board the aircraft, designed to assist the pilots during the last phase of the instrumental approach of precision to the landing track. This therefore means that, even in the case of Jammer GPS attack, the plane is able to land safely.

Alternatives to the GPS system

The story that has affected the Falcon 900LX that hosted the von der Leyen has again rekindled the spotlight on our dependence on satellite signals and could push the European Union to consider alternative systems such as Galileothe European network parallel to American GPS, also equipped with functions that detect it spoofingthat is, the transmission of false signals that can induce receivers to calculate incorrect positions (and which may have potentially catastrophic consequences unlike the GPS JAMAMING). Galileo’s integration with other systems such as Glonass Russian or Beidou Chinese would allow you to have a greater security margin, although not completely eliminating operational difficulties in areas subject to the phenomenon of Jamming GPS.