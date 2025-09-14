How to defend yourself from Sterorium, the malware that blackmail you if you visit porn sites

The theft of digital identity and online blackmail are certainly not new phenomena, but in recent months the researchers of Proofpoint have reported a significant growth of campaigns that exploit a Open Source malwareknown as SteroRium. This software, born with the justification of having been designed “only for educational purposes”, has become an insidious weapon in the hands of cybercriminals. Its peculiarity? It is not limited to subtracting passwords and credentials from infected devices, but integrates a function that Automatize sextortion practicesthe scam for extortion based on explicit content. To make it short, the malware is spread through large -scale phishing campaigns and, once infected the victim’s computer, it notes if the browser are open with sexually explicit contents. If so, perform screenshots and activate the victim’s webcam to collect potentially embarrassing material with which to extort requests for money. Let’s see more in detail as Steriorium acts and how to defend yourself.

What is and how Staelerium acts, the virus that blackmailing users

The Steriorium code It is written in .Net And it is public on the platform Github, Which means that anyone can download it, modify and reuse it. Some actors have developed variants such as Phantom stealer or Warp Stererall with large overlaps of code. This makes it difficult to accurately attribute an attack on a specific group and, at the same time, facilitates the proliferation of different versions, often enriched with new functions to escape defense systems. From the May 2025the Cybersecurity company Proofpoint has observed groups like Ta2715 And Ta2536 Spreading Steriorium again after a period of inactivity, a sign that this tool maintains a significant attraction for IT crime.

From a technical point of view, once installed on the victim’s computer, The malware performs a series of commands that collect sensitive information: stored wi-fi profiles, browse cookies, bank data, access credentials to game platforms or mail services, cryptocurrency wallets and files considered “interesting” such as documents, images or databases. In some variants, Chrome browser manipulation techniques were also detected through the so -called remote debug debut, a function designed for developers but exploited by criminals to get around the safety protections and access the sessions data.

The most disturbing part concerns the management of images and videos. When it detects open cards in the browser related to terms such as “Porn” (pornographic), “Sex” (sex) or “NSFW” (Not Safe for Work), SteroRium acquires a screenshot of the screen and simultaneously activates the webcam. This material can then be used to threaten victims, triggering very dangerous psychological blackmail dynamics, which leverage the sense of shame.

Regarding the modus operandi with which Steriorium acts, the researchers of ProofpointIn fact, they explained:

The malware has a function that focuses on the data relating to pornography. It is able to detect the open browser cards related to adult content and to acquire a desktop screenshot and an image from the webcam. This data is probably used for the “Sextortion”. Although this function is not new among the malware used for computer crimes, it is not observed often.

The Screenshot contains a portion of code relating to the Steriorium function that allows the malware to first detect the explicit contents in the open web browsers, then carrying out the screen cattures and activations of the user’s webcam which will be the subject of sextortion by cybercriminal cybercriminals. Credit: Proofpoint.



THE’Data Esfiltration -i.e. the transfer of information stolen towards the criminal terminal that has made the attack-can take place in different ways: by e-mail (SMTP), messaging server (such as Discord or Telegram), storage platforms such as GoFile, and even corporate chats such as Zulip. This range of options makes it more difficult for defense systems to intercept suspicious traffic, above all because many of these platforms are used daily also for legitimate purposes.

As for the Distribution of malwarethe attachments used to infect the victims vittime vittins: compressed archives containing executives, javascript or vbscript files, disk images (.iso or .img) and other formats that induce the user to open them. E-mails often pretend to come from government bodies, banks, charity foundations, travel agencies, etc., and exploit the so-called social engineering: a set of psychological techniques that aim to convince users to make a risky action, such as opening a file or clicking on a link.

Example of e -email with which the Steriorium malware can be conveyed. In this case, the IT criminals have sent a message to the potential victims (organizations of the tourism sector) that concealed an attempt at infection.



How to defend yourself from Sterorium

Given the danger of Steriorium, it is important to adopt Defense strategies that can reduce the risk of infection. We list three.