How to go back in time with Google Earth with satellite photos and historical images

Google Earth does not show the world just as it is now: the Mountain View software allows in fact “Go back in time” in satellite and aerial photos To see how a certain area presented itself at different times also thanks to historical images. The option that allows this “magic” is accessible through a temporal cursor that makes the consultation of the satellite maps produced in the decades and available in a given geographical area easy, thus allowing to compare the urban and demographic expansion of the metropolis, the dissolution of the glaciers, the deforestation, and so on. In this article we will explain in a practical way how to activate and use this function. Then we will also provide you with some practical examples of how some areas have changed following conflicts, urban development or climate change.

How to “go back in time” with Google Earth and see the old satellite images

To access the chronology of the images, follow these simple steps.

Go to the main page of Google Earth and click on Start Earth. Look for the location that interests you in field of research Above, possibly selecting the correct suggestion. Click on the item View (above) and select the option Show historical images. At the top of the page, move the cursor along the time line To indicate the year that interests you. To close the view of historical images, return to the menu View and select the option Close historical images.

How to activate the “Historical images” function on Google Earth Web.



If you have downloaded Earth’s mobile application, you can proceed in this other way:

Start theGoogle Earth apps. Type the name of the location of your interest in field of research Above. Tap the square at the top right. Activate the option Historical images from the screen Base map settings. Move the cursor along the time line To get to the year that interests you and, when you want to return to the classic view, return to the screen Base map settings And deactivate the option relating to the viewing of historical images.

How to activate the “historical images” function on the Google Earth app.



How some places have changed over time: historical images

Here are some examples of remarkable changes in the world due to conflicts, climate change and urbanization.

Ukraine

Teatromaniya of Mariupol. On the left a satellite image of 2020, the first of the outbreak of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine; On the right a satellite image created after the outbreak of the conflict, which took place in February 2022.



Gaza

Particular of the Gaza Strip that shows the signs of the conflict with Israel: the left satellite image dates back to 2016, the right one at 2024.



Las Vegas

On the left a satellite image of Las Vegas dating back to 1984; On the right a satellite image of 2020 highlights the enormous development of the city.



Shanghai

On the left as Shanghai seemed to be seen from the satellite in 1984; on the right as it appeared in 2020.



Dubai

Dubai: on the left as it appeared from the satellite in 1984; on the right as it appeared in 2020.



Amazonian forest

The signs of climate change evident in this comparison of satellite photos that have taken up a detail of the Amazon forest: on the left an image of 1984; On the right one of 2020.



Mont Blanc glacier