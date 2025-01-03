How to measure your BAC before driving and how breathalyzers work

Portable breathalyzer.



The portable breathalyzers and those “disposable” they offer a simple and reliable way to get an estimate approximate your blood alcohol level. Although the results provided by these devices they have no legal value – it is good to clarify this right from the start – they can however prove useful for a sort of self-check which could help to decide whether it is better to wait a little time before starting to drive. We remind you that the new Highway Code which came into force on 14 December 2024 does not change the blood alcohol limit permitted by law (which remains unchanged until 0.5 grams of alcohol per liter of blood) but increases the penalties if the legal limits are exceeded.

Types of breathalyzers for personal use

The portable breathalyzers are electronic devices designed to measure the concentration of alcohol in the blood throughbreath analysis. These are accessible tools, with a cost ranging from 35 to 100 euros, depending on the precision of the model. Although they are not legally usable, the best of these devices provide results within a 10% margin of error. For those looking for a cheaper solution, there are disposable breathalyzers. With an average cost of 20 euros for a pack of eight tests, these tools are ideal for those who consume alcohol occasionally.

Their operation is simple: just blow into a vial, which changes color if the legal limit is exceeded. They are also available specific versions for new driverscalibrated to detect a blood alcohol level of zero, as required by law.

Another option is represented by breathalyzers made available in public places. Under the law, bars and restaurants that serve alcohol after midnight must provide customers with the opportunity to take a blood alcohol test. Usually, the cost for using these tools is 1 euro.

How the blood alcohol level is calculated according to the Ministry of Health

The tables of Ministry of Health they offer a alternative method for estimating blood alcohol levelbased on parameters such as body weightThe sex and the type of drinks consumed. Just to give a few examples, a 75 kg adult man who drinks 2 beers with an alcohol content of 8% on an empty stomach reaches a blood alcohol level of approximately 0.82 grams per liter; a 55 kg adult man who drinks a double malt beer and a medium strength spirit on an empty stomach, however, can reach a blood alcohol level of 1.07 grams per litre. Gender also affects the calculation. A 45 kg woman who drinks a light beer and an alcoholic aperitif (3.5% alcohol content) on an empty stomach reaches a blood alcohol level of 0.88 grams per litre; a 60kg woman who drinks two spirits on an empty stomach, however, can reach a blood alcohol level of 0.70 grams per litre. If you wish to do all the necessary calculations using the tables that we used to draft this part of the article, you can consult them at this link.

Penalties are triggered if 0.5 grams of alcohol per liter is exceeded

Now let’s get to the heart of the matter: how much is the maximum blood alcohol level allowed by the new Highway Code? The the The maximum permitted blood alcohol level is 0.5 grams per liter of bloodwith a limit of 0.0 for new drivers in the first 3 years after obtaining the license.

The sanctions for those who exceed these values ​​they are quite severe. If the blood alcohol level is between 0.5 and 0.8you risk fines from 573 at 2,170 euros and the suspension of the driving license for a period of 3 to 6 months. With values ​​between 0.8 and 1.5you incur a criminal offence, with fines ranging from 800 to 3,200 eurosarrest for up to 6 months and license suspension from 6 months to 1 year. For rates above 1.5fines vary between 1,500 and 6,000 euroswith the addition of arrest from 6 months to 1 year, license suspension from 1 to 2 years. In the event of accidents, the sanctions are further aggravated, with the fines doubling and the vehicle being administratively detained for 180 days. Recidivism within two years leads to the permanent revocation of the license.