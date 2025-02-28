How to observe the Starlink satellites at night

Artistic representation of a train of Starlink satellites. Credit: Vito Technology.



If you have to spot strange bright “trains” that cross the night sky, it is likely to be the Starlink satellites, a gigantic constellation designed to provide High -speed internet via satellite all over the world, and not UFO. Starlink is in fact an ambitious satellite connectivity project started in 2015 from SpacexElon Musk’s space company. The goal? Make the high -speed internet connection available anywhere, even in the most remote areas of the planet. As? Through a network of satellites in Low terrestrial orbit or Leo (Low Earth Orbit). Spacex regularly launches new satellites, which initially travel in very compact groups about 550 km from the ground: it is precisely at this stage that we can observe the so -called “train” of Starlink, a phenomenon visible to the naked eye for a few days after each launch. Via the app Findstarlink and the Tool online Findstarlink.com It is possible to increase the chances of witnessing the possible passage in your area of ​​the Starlink satellites.

How to see the Starlink “train”

Findstarlink app

Findstarlink It is an app that shows the real -time position of the satellites and allows you to view them in an interactive 3D model. To find Starlink, follow these steps:

Download the app On your device: it is available on the Play Store and App Store. Give the necessary permits to the app (such as the position). Select the tab By Name To indicate your location starting from the name or By coordinates If you intend to use precise geographical coordinates. Press on the button Find Vision Times to start the research. Scroll the results that have been found and touch the button Remind To receive the notice regarding the sighting that you are most interested (it will be necessary to allow the app to permit to send you notifications).

If you want to trace the path that Starlink’s satellites are taking over a map, you can press on the button Live map to view it.

How to see Starlink on smartphones.



Findstarlink.com

Findstarlink.com It is the web version of the application for Android and iPhone mentioned before. Allows you to insert your position to get an updated list of the best moments to see Starlink satellites. Here’s how you can use this tool:

Connect to the Findstarlink.com website Using this link. Click on the tab By Name To type the name of your location or By coordinates to carry out a search starting from the geographical coordinates. Click on the button Find Vision Times And take note of the sighting of the satellite that you are attentive.

Also in this case, by clicking on the button Live map (above) You can also view a map with the trajectories of the satellites and classify the steps according to their visibility.

How to see Starlink on computer.



Useful tricks to see Starlink satellites

The visibility of Starlink satellites depends on the sunlight. In fact, these objects do not have their own lights, which observable them shortly after sunset or before dawn, when the sky is dark but the satellites are still illuminated by the sun. After the launch, when the satellites are still close to each other, the view of the “train” of Starlink is actually a show, albeit artificial. After a few days from the launch, as they go up to their operational orbit, the satellites separate and become less evident, even if with the right tools – such as a binocularsone camera with long exposure or, even better, a telescope – It is still possible to identify them.

In any case, if you want to try the observation without particular tools, the advice is Look for a place with little light pollution And wait for the right timebased on the forecasts of the tools mentioned above.

Starlink satellites will be easy to identify (weather conditions permitting), given that they will appear as one series of moving bright pointsOften lined up.

Credit: Haitong Yu, via Getty Images.



Some curiosities about Starlink satellites

We conclude with Some curiosities about Starlink satellites. Currently, there are about 6,000 Starlink satellites in orbitbut the number is destined to grow. Spacex plans to get to 12,000 satellites and, in the future, it could expand the network up to 42,000 units. Each satellite moves quickly, completing an orbit around the earth in about 90 minutes. This means that in one night there may be more passages visible from the same location. So, eyes upwards!