How to protect the card from the contactless theft of the portable POS: the wallet functionality of the mobile phone

The comfort proper of systems of Contactless paymentan integral part of our daily life, is not synonymous with invulnerability: there are scenarios in which attackers can take advantage of systems based on NFC (Near-Field Communication) And RFID (Radio-Frequency Identification) to perform thefts or scams. Let’s talk about the so -called Contactless theftswhich take place through Pose piratewhich allow criminals, i Bags 2.0to withdraw money by exploiting the inattention of their victims simply by bringing the reader closer to the bags of the victims. Or episodes such as skimming, i.e. the illegal acquisition of data through hidden devices that intercept paper information, or unauthorized transactions with stolen or lost cards, since they do not always require the PIN under a certain threshold. The Contactless transactions They make payments quick and practical: closer the paper or smartphone to a terminal and complete the purchase without inserting a pin is now a very common practice, and this simplicity has accelerated the spread of this technology. Just think that between 2019 and 2021, the use of contact payments passed by 37% to beyond the 53%thanks to the push towards hygienic solutions and minimal physical contact during the Covid-19 pandemic.

To defend yourself from the scams, adopt adequate measures must be taken, including monitoring transactions in real time, exploit the safety of digital wallets with biometric authentication, set alert for each movement and immediately report any anomalies are effective strategies to reduce risks. In the next paragraphs, we will see more closely How to defend themselves from the portable pos used by scammers to perpetrate contactless scams.

Use the Wallet functionality of Android and iPhone against contactless thefts

Digital wallets such as Google Wallet, Apple Pay And Samsung Pay They offer a higher level of protection compared to physical paper. This is because each payment requires biometric authentication (fingerprint or facial recognition) or a pin, and the real number of the paper is never sent to POS, thanks to the so -called tokenization. Translated in poor words: a criminal cannot authorize a payment by approaching a POS to your phone, because without unlocking the transaction is not activated. If possible, privilege these tools and make sure they are protected by a safe and updated lock system. Potentially it may be enough to put this advice into practice (and leave your contactless credit card at home) to be able to stem a large part of the potentially dangerous situations.

Attract the Alerts of banking movements to defend themselves from pickpocketing

Almost all banks allow you to Set notifications in real time For each transaction performed with paper or by wallet. This function allows you to immediately identify a suspect operation and block it by contacting the bank. The Alerts via SMS or App are a powerful deterrent against invisible fraud, especially those of a small amount that often go unnoticed as long as the monthly account extract is not required of their institute.

Check the ATM counters

Another form of theft, a little different from the contactless theft practiced by modified POS, is that of skimming. Some scammers may apply near the ATMs of the devices that read the data when the card is brought closer to withdraw. Before using an ATM, check that there are no suspicious mobile parts or cameras on the keypad and, when you type the paper pin on the latter, cover with your hand “free” the one you are using for the insertion of the secret code. You never know.