How to recognize insect stings: guide to distinguish between mosquitoes, bees, wasps, pappataci, bedbugs and spiders

It often happens, especially in summer, to be points from an insect but not being able to understand which one. The insect bites – and in some cases of spiders – are part of our daily lives, but are often poorly interpreted or underestimated, yet Their variability is enormous. THEand mosquitoes They can cause immediate and itchy reactions, or papules that last days, and in the rarer cases lead to fever and swelling. The bedbugs of the beds They hit at night, leaving typical bunch or lines traces, which only the expert eye knows how to distinguish. The pappataci – Small and silent – they trigger bumpers that last even a week and can be confused with mosquito ones. The wasps and beesOn the contrary, they strike during the day, with acute pain and real risk of anaphylaxis, especially in sensitized subjects. And then there are the spiders, Often harmless, but sometimes dangerous as a black widow, violin spider and imprisonment, whose bites, albeit rare, can cause muscle spasms, necrosis, and serious systemic symptoms.

Know recognize the type of skin reactionthe timing of the appearance of symptomsAnd the typical aspect of injuries It is often the only tool to trace the agent involved, prevent complications, avoid overdiagnosis (as in the false suspicions of spider bites), and choose the right treatment. Some signs, such as the “breakfast, lunch and dinner” arrangement of the bedbugs, can guide even in the absence of the visible insect. Others, such as the big slutty swellings after a puncture of pappatacio or resistant and lasting eruptions, speak to us more about the immune history and the individual sensitivity of those who were point.

Mosquito stings (Culicidae)

Image of a mosquito sting.



Mosquitoes are probably The most common managers of skin stings. During the blood meal, one inject one in the skin Saliva rich in anticoagulant proteins, vasodilators and immunomodulants. These components cause one local reaction which, in 70% of the population, manifests itself with Immediate itchy bumpersand in 50-60% of cases with hardened papuleswhich last several days.

Some subjects develop more intense reactions, as in the case of Skeeter Syndromean inflammation with fever and vesicles. In rare cases, you can have anaphylaxis, especially in the presence of other immune pathologies. Furthermore, mosquito saliva can exacerbate rare pathologies such as the HMB-EBV-NK Diseasea condition associated with the Epstein-Barr virus (the chickenpox virus) in children.

How to recognize them:

Itchy bubbles, mostly on the exposed areas

Immediate reactions or even after 24 hours

Points in general isolated or scattered

More frequent bites to twilight and in humid environments

The stings of the pappataci (Phlebotomus)

Image of a puncture of pappataci.



The pappataci are small night dresses, widespread also in Italy, which they feed on animal and human blood. Their stings can be almost imperceptible initiallybut often evolve in Intensely itchy papulessometimes arranged in a cluster or on exposed areas. They are also important as Vectors of diseases Like Leishmaniosis, especially for our pets, or the fever of meal.

How to recognize them:

Persistent papules for 5-7 days

“Cluster” patterns

Strongly itchy bites

Often you are points on legs and arms

The aggression of bees and wasps (Hymenoptera)

Puntings of bees and wasps – image.



Unlike mosquitoes, Bees and wasps point out only for defenseinjecting a poison containing phospholipase, hyaluronidase and antigens 5that is, highly allergenic proteins. Reactions can be painful and swollen clubsor systemic up to anaphylactic shockespecially in allergic subjects. It is not uncommon, when an Ape stings, to find the stinger again in the skin, while in the Vespa this does not happen. After a single bite that has caused a systemic reaction, that is, which concerns the whole body, there is a 50% risk risk. Currently, for particularly sensitive and allergic to the bee bite and Vesta a desensitizing therapy (Immunotherapy with poison) which can reduce this risk less than 3%.

How to recognize them:

Immediate acute pain

Extended swelling (even 10 cm or more)

Possible itching, urticaria, or symptoms such as tachycardia and breathing difficulties

Points often located on hands, arms and feet

The lesions of bed bedbugs (Cimex lectularius)

Image of a bed bedbug puncture.



Night hematophagi insects, bed bedbugs hide in mattresses, furniture and cracks. Their stings are painless but they manifest themselves after hours or days with itchy injuriessometimes in linear line (characteristic sign called “breakfast, lunch and dinner”, because bedbugs tend to bite several times). In sensitive subjects, they may arise reactions like bubblesurticaria or, rarely, anaphylaxis. To trigger the immune response of our body are the anticoagulant proteins present in the saliva of the bedbugs.

How to recognize them:

Papules or vesicles lined up (3 or more)

Night itching and injuries on awakening

Often the stings are on the shoulders, arms and legs

Suspicious sleep environment (old mattresses, recent trips)

The bites of the spiders (Latrodectus, Loxosceles)

Image of the bite of a spider.



Most of the spiders are harmless and died only from defensebut some species, like the Black widow (Latrodectus Tredecimguttatus), The imprisonment or hermit (Loxosceles prisoner), or his close relative present in Europe, the violin spider (Loxosceles ruffescens) can cause serious reactions, and unfortunately not to become Spiderman. The bite of the black widow, also known as Malmignatta, can cause muscle pain, spasms, profuse sweating, nauseaup to symptoms similar to heart attack. Both the violin spider, present at our latitude and the hermit, more common in North America, can cause injuries Little painful at the beginningbut in a few hours it can evolve with redness and itching. In rare cases it can evolve in skin necrosiswith deep ulcerations that take weeks to heal.

How to recognize them:

Unique injury, often on trunk or thighs

Slow evolution towards necrosis (imprisoned) or muscle spasms (widow)

The bite of the black widow is immediately painful

The bite of the hermit spider and the violin spider are initially not painful

The importance of prevention

Insects and arachnid stings in most are discomfort self -limitingwhich are resolved in a few days. A small percentage, as we have seen, can however give rise to serious allergic reactions, secondary infections or systemic paintings. There ability to recognize the type of puncture Based on the skin pattern, the timing of symptoms and the environmental context is a precious tool for everyone, citizens and experts. In the photo, you will find a useful summary scheme.

Prevent stings The most effective strategy remains: mosquito nets, repellents for environments or for human use (such as deet or icaridine), long dresses. It is also essential to pay attention to the environment in which we live, for example by eliminating food that could attract bees or pools of stagnant water where the larvae could lay the mosquitoes.