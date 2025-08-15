How to recognize the excrements of wild animals: what they tell us about the wolf, the fox and the roe deer

The feces animals may seem like a rather disgusting topic, yet the dejections, also called “the made“, They can reveal a lot of interesting information on the species that produced them. It is appropriate to say”Tell me how you do it and I’ll tell you who you are!”. From the wolves to hares, to the made of lizards and geckles that you could also find at home, species are produced with made with form and peculiar characteristics and can also be a useful tool for mark the territory or for other needs depending on the place and position in which they are left. Many aspects can become an object of investigation for naturalists, given that from their analysis it can be traced not only to type of dietbut also to the genetics of the animal and even the calculation of the density of individuals in a territory. .

The “made” of animals change based on diet and age

The feces, as you can imagine, represent the part of gap and not digested the food and may have different characteristics based on the animal that has made them. The herbivores that eat rather fibrous vegetables e not very nutritious, they consume large quantities of material and therefore produce Dejection in abundance. Carnivores, both predatory and necrophages (carrion eaters), they feed on highly protein, nutritious and digestible substance, therefore they need less abundant quantities and they produce less made.

Among the mammals, every species and, even, every individual produces excrements with a well -determined one odoroften an important signal to mark the territory or to express the availability for mating. Even the color can vary according to age or to the diet: the little ones not yet weaned often have clear or grayish feces, the adults have stools that can change the coloring according to the food present in an area or the period of the year. For example, when there are colored berries and fruits, animal excrements are also tinged frugivores (Fruit eaters).

Without going too far in describing the strange made of the vombed (Vombatus Ursinus), Australian marsupial that produces cube -shaped feces, or those of the zibetto (Paradoxurus Hermaphroditus) from which a precious coffee is obtained, just analyze those produced by decidedly more common animals, to make a walk in the woods interesting.

Wombat’s feces are cube -shaped. Credit: Bjørn Christian Tørrissen, CC By -a 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons



The wolf and the fox

As predators e carnivoresthese animals have elongated, cylindrical -shaped features with the very pointed terminal part. In particular, in the wolf it is easy to find abundant quantity of hair, bristles or bone fragments, So that you can go up to the most abundant type of prey in an area (wild boars, roe deer or nutrie). When they are still fresh they have a very pungent smell, also for the fact that they were “perfumed“From the perianal glands, very useful for marking the territory. A bit like our dogs do when they rub their backs on the ground or on the grass to leave their mark.

The feces of the wolf often contain the hair hair that have preyed on and are used as a marking of the territory.



They come deposited in strategic pointsa little in relief compared to the ground and generally always in the same places. Some studies have shown that the distribution of the features also varies according to the seasons: after the birth of the puppies and during breastfeeding, the feces concentrate near the den, while in winter their distribution is more uniform.

The made of the fox (Vulpes vulpes)on average long of 8-10 cm, they are smaller than those of the wolf (Canis Lupus), about 10-15 cm long and are also richer in seeds e very dark, A sign that the fox has eaten fruits or berries. Sometimes it is easy to recognize them in the summer because full of cherry seeds. The made of fainaan omnivorous mammal of the mustelid family, are characterized by being fusiform and with a variable length between 3-12 cm. As for the fox it can contain seeds and fruits.

Hare

The hare (Lepus Europeus) is a herbivore and, like other lagomorphs, such as the wild rabbit (Oryculagus Cuniculus) or the Silvilago (Sylvilagus sp.) produces made in the shape of small compact ballsof about 15-20 mm in diameter, which become yellowish brown color after prolonged exposure to the sun. They are entirely composed of Fragments of vegetable fibers Also visible even to the naked eye.

The leds of the hare, resemble those of rabbits, round and small.



These animals produce two types of excrement. In the intestine, in fact, during digestion, the separation between two types of partially digested material takes place and two types of stools are produced: the real features that are expelled one by one on the ground, while i blindsmaller balls, very dark and rich in mucus and nutrients are expelled together and immediately come re-deceived by the animalswallow whole, in order to undergo a second digestion process with the complete absorption of nutrients and vitamin B.

The roe deer and the deer

The made of cervids such as noble deer (Cervus Elaphus) or the roe deer (Capreolus Capreolus) I am smooth and compact cylinders which in the male end in pointed and almost resemble a rather short “pallola”, while in the female they are oval -shaped in shape of a sort of olivebut be careful not to get confused! They vary between the two species in size and are found in piles distributed on the grass in the food places.

The decks of the deer resembles bullets or olives depending on whether they have been made by males or females.



The lizard and the gecko

The lizard and gecko are reptiles And, like birds, they have an excretory apparatus that flows into the cloaca (last portion of the intestine), in order to Release stools and urine at the same time. That’s why the made of lizards or geckles appear as cylinders who end with one small whitish portion composed of uric acid crystals.

The excrements of gecks and lizards end with a white gap, because they simultaneously expel feces and urine.



Since they often live and frequent our homes and gardens, you may find these excrements not only on walls or rocks, but also on terraces and balconies, and in general in the places where the reptiles are exposed to the sun for the thermoregulation.