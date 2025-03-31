How to use the smartphone camera as a webcam: easy guide

The smartphone they have more and more advanced cameras, able to offer a decidedly better surrender than webcam integrated into the laptops and also compared to many external webcams to be connected to the monitor of your PC. That’s why Use the smartphone as a webcam It is a solution to be taken seriously. There are various options that allow you to use your smartphone as a webcam in a simple way, including free applications and integrated solutions in the system.

How to use the smartphone as a webcam on Windows

On Windows There are no system functions by which Use the smartphone as a webcam. For this reason you will necessarily have to resort to a third party solution. One of the best is Reincubate Camowhich for the record is compatible with Android 7.0 or later versions, with iOS 12 or subsequent, with Windows 7 at 64 bit or subsequent and with macOS 10.13 or more recent versions. Here’s how to use it.

Install the Camo application on Windows (from the Microsoft Store) and on your smartphone Android (from the Play Store) or on yours iPhone (from the App Store). Start the app on both devices e Allow access to the camera and microphone. Connect the smartphone to the PC via Wi-Fi opening the app on the smartphone, selecting the icon Wi-Fi and scanning the QR code generated in the desktop client. If you prefer to connect the phone via cable, make sure you have a USB cable that supports data transfer And, if you are using an Android device, possibly enabled the USB debug in the developer settings. To carry out the latter operation, go to Settings> Information on the phonetouch the Build number repeatedly for 7-8 times and activate, in the section System the option USB debuts. At this point you should see the video flow in the camo app on your computer: otherwise, Restart the app on both devices and possibly try a disconnect and reconnect the cable. To use the phone as a webcam in video call applications, access the Videocall application settings in use (e.g. Teams, Zoom, Meetetc.) and select Camo as a video and audio source.

Camo reincubate application in use on Windows. Credit: Reincubate Camo.



How to use the smartphone as a webcam on Mac

If you own a iPhone and a Macon the other hand, you can do very well less than third -party solutions and exploit the function Continuity camera of Apple. The function in question is available on MacOS 13 Ventura or subsequent versions and on iPhone with iOS 16 or subsequent versions (if you have an Mac and an Android smartphone, however, you can use the third -party application that we talked about in the previous chapter). In addition, both devices must be connected to Same iCloud account and have Wi-Fi And Bluetooth activate. Now that the requirements to be met to take advantage of the function in question are clear, this is how you can use it to transform your iPhone into a Mac webcam.

Activate the function by going to the section Settings> Generals> Airplay and Continuity and make sure that Continuity camera is qualified. Place theiPhone near the Mac horizontally (The ideal would be to have ad hoc support, but in its absence you try to use anything that can keep the iPhone in a stable position), making sure that the rear cameras are facing you and that there are no obstacles between you and them. Open one ‘Videocall application on the Mac (e.g. Facetime, Zoom, Meetetc.) and let Macos do the rest by selecting the iPhone as a video source. If this does not happen automatically, make sure that the iPhone is positioned correctly and has a sufficient charge and/or try to restart both devices. Connect the iPhone with a cable at the Mac or a USB charger To prevent the battery from discharged due to the intensive use of the phone.