How we age, because the 44 and 60 years are the two crucial ages for our body

THE 44 he is 60 Years are two crucial points for the aging of our body. According to science, in fact, you do not always age with the same speed. The most recent studies suggest that our body does not age slowly and constantly but, on the contrary, it undergoes two real and precise waves of molecular changes associated with aging, with peaks evident around the 44 and 60 years. Although these two joints are statistically significant, the individual variability remains very highsome individuals present “profiles” from ultra -fifty years old before forty years, others maintain “youthful” profiles up to 65 years of age.

What does “aging” mean? A word, more definitions

What does it mean scientifically to age? Istat adopts a personal definition: subjects with age equal to or over 65 years of age are considered elderly. However, this subdivision is more linked to administrative needs than to biological evidence. For example, this threshold is used to calculate theold age (the relationship between the over 65 and under 15 population), evaluate the sustainability of the pension system and estimate theaging of the population over time.

But more and more scientists propose to measure age not only in years spent from birth, but also in biological age. Two people with the same registry age could in fact have different biological ages. This second measurement reflects it state of health and functioning of the body Of a person at a certain moment, and indicates how well our body is aging. For example, a 65 -year -old who runs marathons and does not take drugs could be biologically “younger” by a 50 -year -old sedentary affected by hypertension. Scientific research tells us that we do not all age in the same way, nor with the same speed.

However, when we talk about aging, we often imagine it as a linear process, made of small and continuous changes accumulated over time. According to recent studies, aging however it is not at all such a phenomenon region.

The two turning points of aging: the 44 and 60 years

In 2024, a study on aging published on Nature Aging focused on Human Blood Proteomathat is, the set of all the proteins circulating in the blood. Analyzing more than 5000 biological samples from individuals aged between 25 and 75, researchers noticed an interesting fact: only 6.6% of the molecules show linear changes over time. Even more surprisingly, they discovered that aging is instead resembled a trigger path, marked by two fundamental turning points. The first takes place around 44 years of age, the second at about 60 years.

The first breaking point, around the 44 yearsit is the least visible externally, but it is among the most intense on the molecular plane. At this stage there is a significant change relating to Cardiovascular diseasesand al metabolism of lipids ed alcohol.

Three graphs that show how the number of various molecules and microbes with age. Two peaks can be found at 44 (pink line) and 60 years (blue line). Credit: Nature Aging



THE 60 years Instead, they represent the watershed between middle age and true senescence. The statistical models show that i physiological values (pressure, blood sugar, muscle strength, pulmonary function, aerobic capacity) they create a curve And right around 60 years old, with an acceleration of the decline after this threshold. Even at the proteomic level, there is a second big change: many of the anti-inflammatory proteins decrease, while the pro-inflammatory ones increase, marking the beginning of a chronic condition of systemic inflammation which is one of the main engines of cellular decay. A further remarkable figure is that more than 70% of the analyzed plasma proteins changes significantly concentration from 60 years, a figure that is also reflected in physical ability: decrease in muscle strength, reduced bone density, slowdown of basal metabolism.

A model in phases: towards a new definition of age

Although these two joints are statistically significant, the individual variability remains very high. Some individuals present proteomic profiles of ultra -fifty years old even before forty years, others maintain “youthful” profiles up to 65 years of age.

But what does the difference do? Genetics, nutrition, physical activity, sleep quality, stress and social relationships. In short, aging is inevitable, but it does not happen in the same way for everyone. In fact, these studies tell us that aging is not a slow decline, but a series of dynamic and complex events, which we can learn to know and, in part, to govern. Knowing that there are moments of turning point, such as 44 and 60 years old, in fact it can help us better monitor our health and intervene with targeted strategies.