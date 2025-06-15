Hyper Transfer is the first magnetic levitation train in Italy, a Milan-Venice goal in 15 minutes

Render design. Credit: Veneto Region



The president of Veneto, Luca Zaia, presented on the occasion of the salon Transport Logistic 2025 of Munich, one of the most ambitious projects at European level: theHyper Transfer, a sustainable and ultra -very transport system a magnetic levitation Which, if concluded, will connect Venice to Padua in a few minutes thanks to an all -Italian project. For now, however, what can be said is that the promises are dizzying: Milan-Venice in 15 minutesVenice-Monaco in half an hour.

The operating principle is simple: the capsules (similar to train tracks) thanks to the repulsion and magnetic attraction they move in elevated and sealed ducts and are pushed up to 1,000 km per hour with the help of linear electric motors. Since the convoy does not touch the rails, the only force that opposes its motion is theAir friction and the interior of the tube is kept a low pressure to minimize their effect and eliminate possible turbulence. Everything is guaranteed by limiting energy consumption and keeping the noise level low. The first stroke-test it should be 10 kilometers long, and made between Padua and Venicewith an initial investment of 1 billion euros.

Render design. Credit: Veneto Region



The project-test provides a tube totally covered by solar panels which feed the levitation system, creating a closed circuit and a production of energy greater than that request. Obviously, however, before proceeding with the project, some critical issues will be resolved that this innovative technology will present once inserted in our territory. In particular, the economic and technological resources requests will be more significant than our traditional traditional railway systems. And again, the construction of new paths will require a remarkable Use of soilsince these must be as straight as possible in order to reach the high speeds expected.

It is not known when and if the project is contracted but what is certain is that a first phase of experimentation Following an agreement he put together Veneto region, Ministry of Infrastructure, CavtheUniversity of Padua and involved great names of industry such as Webuild, Leonardo, Italferr And Venetian motorway concessions. Now we are looking for investors to continue with the mega project.

Spacked of Hyper Transfer. Credit: Veneto Region



As for the concrete realization The political and administrative path promises to be anything but simple, however, on the project front there is no doubt: its realization is considered possiblethere is no talk of a utopia.