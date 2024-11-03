“I feel like I’ve seen it all”: this longtime Emily in Paris actor is losing enthusiasm for the show

Having been a key player in Emily in Paris since its very first season, one of the show’s most recognizable faces is now openly questioning his future on the popular Netflix series. In a candid interview, Lucas Bravo, who plays the dreamy chef Gabriel, has revealed doubts about his character’s direction and even hinted at potential fatigue with the storyline.

Questioning the Character’s Direction

Bravo’s reflections offer a rare glimpse into the mind of an actor who is unafraid to be transparent about his concerns. While actors generally stay tight-lipped during promotions, Lucas Bravo stands out for his willingness to critique the show’s development. Speaking recently, Bravo expressed frustration over Gabriel’s storyline, feeling that the character’s actions, particularly in the latest season, felt out of sync with current realities. “I’d like to see him regain a bit of his spark,” Bravo said, hinting that the writing for season 4 felt “a bit dated” to him.

The actor, who also stars in Mélanie Laurent’s film Libre, pointed out how much of the plot relies on misunderstandings. “It’s all based on a lack of communication,” he explained, adding that younger audiences today value open dialogue. “People see these tropes coming from a mile away… I don’t want to be part of a formula that doesn’t respect the intelligence of the viewers.” For Bravo, the time may be ripe for a storyline refresh.

The Future of Gabriel

When asked if he might still return as Gabriel, Bravo was frank. “It depends on the script because, to be honest, I feel like I’ve seen it all,” he shared. Bravo hinted that as his career expands and he gains more creative freedom elsewhere, he’s becoming increasingly selective about his commitments. “Life is short. Filming takes about five months—do I want to give that time to something that doesn’t inspire me?” he mused, casting further uncertainty on his return.

Bravo’s openness in discussing his role echoes previous remarks he made to SheKnows, where he admitted feeling disconnected from Gabriel’s character arc in the latter half of season 4. Although he respects showrunner Darren Star’s vision, Bravo seems torn between his attachment to the character and a desire to explore roles with more depth and complexity.

Will Emily in Paris Continue Without Him?

Whether or not Lucas Bravo will reprise his role in the next season remains up in the air, but one thing’s for sure: Emily in Paris has confirmed its return for season 5, although no release date has been announced. Bravo’s uncertain involvement leaves fans guessing whether Gabriel will continue as Emily’s romantic interest or if the show will take a fresh direction.

As Emily in Paris moves forward, Bravo’s candor highlights a common challenge actors face: balancing the comfort of a well-loved role with the desire for new, invigorating projects. For now, fans will have to wait and see if Gabriel’s journey continues in the City of Love—or if Bravo decides it’s time to move on.