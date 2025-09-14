I too feel like that French Nicolas who always pays





“You have to understand one thing well, once and for all. Together, we are a force, silent and quiet, but if we get pissed they are pain. Because we are more, we are many. Every 100 young people are 165 elderly people, this means absolute majority, that is, virtually chamber, senate and government of the republic. We have TV because we condition schedules and editorial lines, Sanremo is made for us and also the great nationalpopular fiction, advertising advertisements – around which the world revolves – have us as a fixed nail. ass to everyone “. I often send to friends and acquaintances This clip of the film “Child” where the mother of the protagonist (Paola Cortellesi) lashes out against her daughter, according to her too victimistic in comparison with the generation of “boomers”. In this exchange of jokes, the relationships with the “Millennials” are clear, those who are between 30 and 45 years old today. The latter come out humiliated by the comparison: “Your generation has eaten everything,” complains Cortellesi, and I think so I also think.

The imbalance is evident in every sector of public life. The current “patient of Europe” were also noticed in France. The umpteenth government crisis led to the Junier of Prime Minister François Bayrou. He had presented a “tears and blood” budget maneuver: Parliament rejected him. While in the classroom the executive fell and another was built, among the many protests (that of the “we block everything” is the most violent) there is also a certain “Nicolas”.

The protest

But who is Nicolas? It is the prototype of the thirty -year -old French who saw everything fall on everything. He appeared in the working world with the bursting of the economic crisis of 2008-2011. He became impossible to go to live in the cities, where you can make a certain type of career. It has been hindered more than others by the pandemic. The only positive phenomenon enjoyed, compared to predecessors, was the opportunity to travel to Europe easily, thanks to low-cost flights. Someone managed to exploit the Internet and social media, for new business. But little else.

Nicolas is tartured by taxes, like everyone else. But he has never seen the benefits: indeed, he sees everything crumble. “C’est Nicolas Qui Paie” is the motto in vogue, it is Nicolas who pays. And the pension is too far away. In France the question took a right fold. The slogan, for example, on the social network “X”, is widespread above all by extremist movements that push against immigration, accused of absorbing without merits “subsidies” in rain. There is a lot of populism in the protest. The health cordon that prevents the French right from governing tries to stem this wave, which adds to the movement of the “we block everything” that has put Paris on fire in these hours.

However, purified by the extremist and populist push, the generational question highlighted by “Nicolas”, there is all right. There is an enormous dissatisfaction in the many “Nicolas”, which are between 30 and 45 years old, age in western countries where a family usually builds with children. The frustration of a generation that wonders if the deductions that sees in the paycheck really serve to make health, school and transport work, or to maintain a wheelchair of privileges and prebends that is no longer standing. Because, since he works, he notes that these three worlds have been worsening, almost collapsing, in front of everyone’s eyes.

In France a film already seen by us

His generation has never seen a favorable era to work, earn, put on a family. And he will never see a dignified pension. Today’s France – politics and economic – is yesterday’s Italy, that of the Berlusconi twilight, with the fall of the government and the arrival of the technicians led by Prime Minister Mario Monti. We already know the story: in the face of disastrous numbers, that executive immediately varied a reform of the pensions that none of the previous governments, for electoral reasons, ever had the courage to launch. An unpopular reform, which has moved the retirement for millions of people at least, with at least a guilty decade of delay. Accompanied by the famous tears of the minister, Elsa Fornero, who signed it.

“You have the power to overthrow the government – Bayrou said to the parliamentarians before leaving – but not to erase reality (…). France is a country in a reserved prognosis”, which “has no budget for 51 years”. “Spending has become a reflection and, even worse, an addiction”. Italy also had disorder accounts: it served a drastic spending review at all levels to fix things.

Anxiety for the future

Is the lesson in our country served? Judging by the financial disaster, on the public finances, imposed by the 110%Superbonus, I would say no. It remains – for thirty -year -olds like me – the anxiety of living in a context that continues to live on credit. With the feeling that the sixty -year -olds will not pay that debt who will soon retire, nor the seventy -year -olds who are already there. And if we really have to, first or then, spend some billions to re -enter Europe, I wonder what it will be of us and the future. In front of a right (Salvini’s League) who still winks at the scrapping of the tax collection files and the left (now screwed on the territorial axis with the M5S of Conte) who proposes, as in Calabria, the income of citizenship, turns my head and I feel uncomfortable as that Nicolas who, in France, always pays.