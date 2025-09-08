If Fabio Fazio had done what Pino teach did





In 2019 Fabio Fazio, who in recent years has collected professional failures, controversies on his political affiliation and criticism for his generous salary, shared the telephone number of an actress and director – who is about to return to the cinema with his film on the dangers of uncontrolled immigration – with a historic leader of the social centers of Genoa and the curve of Sampdoria (died some time later in a fire clash), In Fazio the contact of the director after this had made a joke on the misfortunes of Samp.

After obtaining the director’s number, the Genoese militant called the woman by inviting her with threatening tones to apologize, and in the meantime she has unleashed an hatred campaign on social media against her, who forced her to close her Twitter profile. Asked by the newspapers, Fazio said that for contractual reasons he cannot say anything about the matter.

What you have read has never happened: not only because Fazio has not had professional failures in recent years, but because he has not shared the private phone number of a colleague with someone who used it for threats and hatred campaigns in the middle of social media.

In reality, as emerges from an investigation by the journalist in tomorrow’s trocchia, what described it happened in Pino Insegno. That six years ago he gave Michela Andreozzi’s phone number, whose next unicorns speaks of children and gender identities, to Fabrizio Piscitelli called Diabolik, Ultras of Lazio already prejudiced for crimes such as drug trafficking, attempted extortion, clandestine bets and resistance to public officials, and which was killed a few months later with a gunshot shot in the Nuca.

Piscitelli called Andreozzi, as revealed by herself, using threatening tones and inviting her to apologize in order not to suffer further repercussions compared to the “shitstorm” that she overwhelmed Andreozzi, guilty of having used the ironic and derogatory term “Lazie” to indicate the team of the heart of teacher, of Piscitelli and also, as revealed by the director, of the brother of Michela Andreozzi.

Contacted by tomorrow, I teach that he said he cannot comment without the authorization of Rai, but he called Piscitelli “a friend”.

If you did not know anything about this story until a few minutes ago, you can imagine a similar story that touches Fabio Fazio and that does not end up in the newspapers and news and in every corner of any social network for days and days and days?

And if you heard about it, you tried to think how it would be commented by Matteo Salvini and other exponents of the center -right who on multiple occasions attacked Fabio Fazio despite his programs have they earned a lot of money at Rai?

But let’s also pretend that Fazio has achieved poor results, forcing the state company to close a transmission for too low listening and placing it in a show with a very consolidated and faithful audience such as chain reaction. What would happen at that point? How many parliamentary questions would have been there in this regard? How many requests to fire him would have been made from Parliament to the bar under the house? How would the public opinion react if, as happened with Piscitelli, the lawyer of Fazio’s “friend” had said that those interceptions were declared unusable by the court, and therefore they should not have been published?

If Fabio Fazio had done what Pino teach did, what would happen today and what would happen in the days, weeks and months to come? If you have even the suspicion that we would have witnessed other reactions (chain or not), ask yourself why.