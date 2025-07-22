Iginio Straffi: “I come back with the winx after 21 years. Today’s children need to re -re -tear sociability”

Iginio Straffi returns, after more than twenty years since he imagined and built the magical world of Winx, with an all -modern version in the cartoon “Winx Club” who became one of the symbols of the pop culture of the 2000s. The six fairy of the magic school of Alfaa are renewed, change their looks, become more contemporary and are ready to represent a new generation of girls and children born with the social and smartphones. increasingly dominant technology. And it is precisely to give today’s children of the new positive, aspirational, healthy reference points that the director, producer and animator from the Marches has put himself back to work to conceive new fair models to inspire and want to resemble.

And the adventures of the new Winx will arrive on Netflix on October 2nd and in the autumn in Rai.

We tell you how the new Winx are: technological, with a new look and create without ai

It was 2004 when the first episode of the Winx was aired. Why did you decide to give new life to this cardboard after 21 years?

“I think that now more than ever there is a need for magic and positivity. I wanted to bring back to children the importance of knowing how to be in a group, shared game, physicality.

Once the children gathered to benefit the winx, there were those who wanted to be Bloom, who star, Tecna. Today our children play only with phones but have to re -tear sociability, they need it absolutely “.

Is it a series for the new generations but also for the nostalgics of the “old” Winx?

“Absolutely. We have a very strong fanbase that has been following us for 21 years and they are all people aged 20 to 35. In addition to the new generations we also want to continue to pamper the old fans. The magic of the winx works even if you are big”.

This cardboard has become a television and costume phenomenon, what is its superpower?

“It is a story imbued with positive, healthy values. Inclusion, solidarity, friendship. There is talk of girls who discover their potential and learn to manage it, cultivate it, make it become their strength.

In addition, he teaches to fight bullies, the arrogance, the egocentrics not to take shortcuts. We tell a great fairy tale, a metaphor of what, however, is the reality of our boys “.

How have children changed over time and how did these change entertainment have to adapt?

“Children have changed a lot starting with their ability to pay attention to a story. Social social media led to the spread of very short content by developing a propensity to distract themselves in children easily, to quickly pass from one topic to another.

We no longer focus on history, we get tired easily, you get bored. But I think that if there are the right contents, children can return to passionate about stories, to become attached to the characters “.

Can this series help, in addition to children, even parents to be better parents?

“Being parents today is certainly difficult and I do not have the presumption of thinking that we will be able to teach parents how we behave with their children through a cartoon but it is true, in this series there is also great attention to the parents-child relationship, to the world of adults in relation to children.

I hope that the winx can give a positive starting point to parents on how to behave with their children, how important it is to have a sincere and transparent relationship with them and that not necessarily children must become what parents expect or would like them to be “.

In the first episode of the original series, the protagonist “Bloom” discovers that he has magical powers thanks to fear. How important is it to teach children the value of fear in a world where everyone wants to show themselves invincible?

“It is good to be afraid. It is certainly one of the feelings that we have always had. In the animal world fear helps to save life, it is an instinct that indicates what is important to preserve.

Even the heaviest feelings such as anxieties, fears, insecurities can help grow when you pass them, help you get to know each other better and go beyond their limits and the winx also speak of this. If, on the other hand, one is always sure of himself and he is not afraid of anything then in the end he risks doing a bad end or not growing at all. ”

What did you want not to be missing in your new Winx?

“I wanted the profound themes of the original series that remained in this new version were strengthened and in -depth. I wanted there to be a narrative arc that would embrace all the characters also the” bad “.

I wanted the DNA of the Winx to remain and that the girls and boys, looking at them, understood that it is important to follow their nature, without the fear of disappointing the other or parents “.