I’m Lillo, Corrado Guzzanti: “From Quelo to Posaman, we always laugh at contemporaneity”

From Quelo to Posaman. The public continues to be won over by paradoxical characters that tell a precise social story, as demonstrated by the success of I’m Lillothe series produced by Lucky Red in collaboration with Prime Video and written by Lillo Petrolo, protagonist of this hilarious – at times grotesque – tale of a comedian’s life.

Corrado Guzzanti, in the cast of this second season – available on Prime Video from September 19 – agrees, and we met him a few hours after the premiere: “We always laugh at contemporaneity. They are not the same things but they are things that perform the same functions decades later. When I made Quelo I was referring to a world that I had known of new age. There was the arrival of the internet, just open social media to realize how many megalomaniacs there are around, it was a parody of that. Posaman is so funny because it is a kind of parody of the pneumatic vacuum, so yes more or less they are the same things”.

Katia Follesa: “I had fun but I also learned”

New entry in the series Katia Follesa: “I had a lot of fun. I started by scrutinizing a bit – she explained to Today – also because I was entering a family that already knew each other and I was a step behind, then once I understood what the character was and I started acting with them I saw that I could also have fun. It was nice and I also discovered that I could do things, afterwards. I don’t come from the cinema and we made the cinema, so I also learned”.

Sara Lazzaro: “Impossible to stay serious with Guzzanti”

Bis for Sara Lazzaro, who plays Lillo’s wife in the series. She had never tried her hand at comedy before: “Luckily there were some pillars with me since the first season. At the beginning I was a bit intimidated. I’ve always loved comedy, I had the opportunity to explore it but never in such an evident way. The beautiful thing on this set is that it doesn’t happen like it usually happens in cinema, where you do take 1, take 2. Here it’s sketch 1, sketch 2, so there’s this readiness, which is a mix of what I find in the theater. And then a wonderful work group was created, so let’s hope this series goes on forever. For me it was a beautiful thing, I discovered some strings in me that I hadn’t explored yet”.

Among the funniest backstage anecdotes, she has no doubts: “When I had to shoot the first scene with Corrado, everyone told me ‘be careful’, because it was impossible for them to keep a straight face. That’s another big problem, keeping a straight face. I remember seeing him, he had glasses and was a bit strange, but I said ‘I can handle it’. On set they insisted, saying I had to put on headphones to hear how he speaks. And there it took me ten minutes to recover, I let off steam with that laughter and I said ‘but how can I interact with this person now?'”.