In 1934 in Italy a rocket was tested to send the mail: absurd but true

Image published with AI. Credit: Bundesarchiv, Bild 102–11541 / CC – BY -SA 3.0

As strange as it may seem, the last century experiments were carried out to try a send the mail using … a rocket! The idea was to use a rocket without explosive charge And Equipped with parachute for landing To speed up the shipping process and allow letters and packages to reach the destination in less possible time. Obviously this type of technology never took hold – I think it is easy to guess the possible problems relating to the use of these devices in inhabited areas – but it is interesting to note how experiments have been carried out in many countries of the world, including Italy.

In the Bel Paese, as confirmed also by the Aida portal (Italian Association of Aerofilatolia), the first experiments were conducted by the German engineer Gehrard Zucker who made a demonstration a Trieste The October 31, 1934. On that occasion he launched from Monte Castiglione to San Servolo (4 km away) a rocket containing correspondence. Once landed thanks to the parachute, it was taken from the postmen who took care of distributing the mail with the traditional method. But the experiments did not end there!

They also made tests in the post -war period and, in this regard, it is worth mentioning the use of CricketThe First steam missile of history. From a technical point of view this long vehicle just over two meters And 14 centimeters wide had a useful load of 2.5 kg. This was made up of about 2600 envelopes Prepared by Am Luisi, the head of the Philatelic Department of the Missilistic Transport Company.

Although over the years some tests in various countries of the world did not end as hoped for, the enthusiasm for this new technology was such as to allow the Constitution in Milan of the Sepra, that is, the European Rocket Post and Astrophilantia Company.

However, as it is easy to guess, postal rockets they never really took hold: the speed in shipping it was counterbalanced by a higher cost, from logistical difficulties not indifferent and by the fact that after the Second World War and during the Cold War thereUse of rockets It was not well seen (even if for peaceful purposes). Furthermore, there is also to consider the fact that, from there a few decades, another revolution would have arrived: that of e-mail And of the Internet, making this obsolete technology effectively.