In 2024 the top 100 arms manufacturers earned 679 billion dollars: data from the SIPRI report

There war in Ukraine and the conflict in the Gaza Strip they pushed the arms business at a global level: as reported in the latest SIPRI report (Stockholm International Peace Research Institute), the first in 2024 100 weapons manufacturers have invoiced in the world 679 billion dollars (around 582 billion euros at the current exchange rate), with revenues in growth of 5.9% compared to 2023. This is the amount highest ever recorded by the Research Institute – which began its surveys in the 1990s.

Globally, the United States confirm themselves as leaders in the sector, with 39 companies USA which are positioned in the top 100 of manufacturing companies and overall revenues for 334 billion dollars (290 billion euros).

The United States remains a leader in the weapons sector: the global ranking

Over the last 10 years, the arms business he grew up in a way significant: between 2015 and 2024i worldwide revenues coming from armaments are increased by 26%.

Overall, the largest increases in turnover were recorded by Japan (+40%) e Germany (+36%): nevertheless, the United States confirms itself as world leader, covering a portion of revenues equal to 49% of the total market. Special mention for SpaceX, the company of Elon Muskwhich doubled its arms revenue, ranking 77th globally. Notably, SpaceX cashed in 1.8 billion dollarsor +103% compared to 2023.

In addition to the USA, the top 5 include ChinaThe United Kingdomthe Russia and the France. Among other things, for the first time since 2018, all top 5 companies weapons manufacturers – Lockheed Martin Corp., RTX, Northrop Grumman Corp., BAE Systems and General Dynamics Corp. – recorded a growth of their turnover, for a total of 213.4 billion dollars (around 183 billion euros).

The only continent to have recorded a flexionhowever, it is Asia: The total revenue of the 23 Asia-based arms manufacturing companies is decreased by 1.2%, going down to 130 billion dollars (111.5 billion euros). This regional decline was mainly caused by a decrease in the revenues of Chinese companies active in the sector, following some corruption investigations which led to the postponement or cancellation of several contracts for the supply of armaments.

To close the Middle Eastwith 9 companies in the top 100 producers – the highest number ever recorded for this region -, and an increase in sales equal to 14% between 2023 and 2024. In particular, the Israeli companies they recorded 16.2 billion dollars in turnover (+16%), an increase attributable both to the conflict in the Gaza Strip, but also to the growing global demand for Israeli military equipment, such as military drones Elbit Hermes 900 oi anti-UAV defense systems (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles).

The production of weapons in Europe and the position of Italy

Looking instead at Europe, the 25 European companies included in the top 100 saw a increase of sales equal to 13%for a total of 129.5 billion euros. This is also due to the fact that 65% of European armaments manufacturing companies have expanded their production capacity.

In this context, Italy is positioned as the 6th country for arms sales: The 2.5% of the global turnover produced by the sale of armaments in 2024 was generated by Italy, equal to approximately 14.5 billion euros. Specifically, between 2023 and 2024 Italian revenues from armaments increased by 9.1%, as visible in the graph below.

And, after that BORN has agreed to increase military spending to 5% of GDP, this turnover is destined to rise further.