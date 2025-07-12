In 2026 he will open the memorial for Queen Elizabeth II of England: this is where he will find himself

The project for the memorial dedicated to Queen Elizabeth II of England. Credit: Foster + Partners



A translucent bridge inspired by the tiara that Queen Elizabeth II wore the day of her wedding with the prince Filippo di Edinburg: This is the commemorative monument that the English government has decided to dedicate them three years after death, with the aim of celebrating the life of the famous reigning and its link with the United Kingdom and all the Commonwealth. The memorial, designed by the London studio Foster + Partners, will rise inside St. James Park, one of the oldest real parks of London, and will be completed by Spring of 2026, On the occasion of the penny anniversary from the birth of Elizabeth II.

A crystal bridge inside a park

The project for the memorial of Queen Elizabeth II of England undoubtedly has very interesting connotations. The first element that stands out for the eye, taking a look at the rendering of the project, which will be in the St. James Park of Londonis the presence of a translucent bridgeinspired by the beautiful Tiara who wore the ruling on the day of his wedding. With its two gates and two gardens connected by paths and a bridge, the project aims to celebrate the ways in which the deceased queen has unified the duality of his life together, as “The balance between tradition and modernity, public duty and private faith, the United Kingdom and a global Commonwealth“, The Cabinet Office said.

Memorial project. Credit: Foster + Partners



The ambition is to place the official commemorative monument of Queen Elizabeth II inside an area secluded inside this ancient park, which borders with three buildings: Westminster, St. James’ Palace And Buckingham Palacein the heart of the British capital. A beautiful definition that perfectly contains the meaning of this project is that of the “light touch” that the same project should have on the surrounding environment. A light touch like the one that the queen had during her kingdom, which embraced many eras, characterized all by important historical events and profound changes.

Technical characteristics of the project

A balustrade in translucent crown glass along the bridge it will recall the design of the diamond tiara Queen Mary Fringe that Elizabeth II wore at his wedding with Prince Filippo. Later, he lent it to his nephew, the princess Beatricefor his wedding in 2020. The primary intent of the builders and designers will be to preserve the flora and fauna of the St. James park as much as possible. This new bridge will replace another pre -existing bridge and will have a “very delicate presence at night, almost a sort of light lighting experience, translucent and absolutely flat, embracing the surface of the lake in such a fluid way”.

Illuminated bridge at night. Credit: Foster + Partners



A statue of the Queen will rise in the new Queen Elizabeth II Place, alongside Marlborough Gate, an existing entrance to the park, while a statue of Prince Filippo will rise next to the new Prince Philip Gateon the other side of the park. But to complete the project there will also be one Couple statue.

Statue of the spouses. Credit: Foster + Partners



The gardens that represent both the Commonwealth and the United Kingdom “will create spaces for reflection and meeting”, reads a declaration issued by Foster + Partners. The memorial will aim to create a “more delicate, more peaceful, more contemplative” atmosphere and “an opportunity to rediscover, or perhaps for some to discover, the legacy of His Majesty”, said Foster to Pa Media.