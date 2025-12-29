In-flight collision between two helicopters in New Jersey, what we know about the dynamics: the video

One of the two helicopters involved in the crash in New Jersey. Credit: Reuters



Two helicopters collided while they were flying in the skies of New Jersey: according to what was reported by the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration), the collision occurred between a helicopter Enstrom F-28A and a helicopter Enstrom 280Ca short distance from the municipal airport of Hammontona town of 15,000 inhabitants located 56 km from Philadelphia. The accident occurred around 11.25am (5.25pm ​​in Italy) yesterday, Sunday 28 December. They traveled aboard helicopters the two respective pilots: the first died, while the second was seriously injured and was immediately transported to hospital.

According to the testimonies of some present, immediately after the clash one of the two helicopters began to fire turn on itself: the aircraft could be “entered into life” – which occurs when an aircraft suffers an asymmetric stall – before crashing to the ground, but the official dynamics has not yet been clarified. Both helicopters immediately attempted a crash landing: after the impact, one helicopter was engulfed in flames.

At the moment, theThe causes of the accident have not yet been communicated by the authorities, although meteorological causes seem to have been ruled out, given that visibility was good: the FAA and the NTSB opened investigations, collecting data on the flight route, as well as aircraft maintenance records and communications with air traffic control. As also visible in the video of Reutersthe surrounding areas were closed to the population to allow the emergency services to intervene.