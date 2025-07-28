In-Genium. Looks on the past and the future of technology, of AA.VV.

A visual and narrative journey into the heart of Rome, between archeology, technology and author photography. This volume dedicated to the Colosseum park was created to tell one of the most iconic places in the world from an unpublished perspective: that of the technical innovation of antiquity, in dialogue with the creative gaze of the present. The editorial project opens with the evocative images of Luca Campigotto, master of photography and profound connoisseur of the Roman heritage, accompanied by an introductory text by Nunzio Giustozzi, who presents the park and collaboration with Maire, a cultural partner of the initiative.

At the center of the volume, a thematic section consisting of six chapters, entrusted to a team of senior photographers and young talents of the academies of fine arts in Milan, Rome and Catania, the three operating offices of Maire in Italy. Coordinated by prof. Carmelo Nicosia, with the participation of the teachers Cosmo Laira And Alessandro Imbriaco, these photographers give life to an original and experimental visual narration, capable of merged different styles, techniques and sensitivity. From the engineering solutions of the ancient Romans to the art of metal processing, from pictorial techniques to materials for daily life, the volume tells the genius hidden behind every stone, every color, every artifact.

“In-Genium” celebrates the Colosseum Park not only as a symbol of the past, but as living place of exchange between culture, industry and young creative visions. An invitation to rediscover the legacy of the ancient with new eyes.

In-Genium. Looks on the past and the future of technology

AA.VV.

Silvana Editoriale

ISBN: 9788836659609

pag. 224 – 35.00 €