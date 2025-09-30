In Indonesia a school collapses, at least 3 dead students and 38 trapped: what we know about the causes

An image of the school collapsed in Indonesia. Credit: Mahalaxmi Ramanathan, via X.



In Indonesia A school has just collapsed: according to the BBC reports it is the Islamic College At Khoziny of the city of Sidoarjolocated in the eastern part of the island of Java. The collapse caused at least 3 deadwhile more than 38 students between 12 and 17 years old are still stuck under the rubble.

According to the authorities, the disaster took place on the afternoon of Monday 29 September (the early hours of September 30 in Italy), while the students were inside the building for the moment of prayer. The Causes of the collapse They are not yet clear: according to the first reconstructions, the school was suffering a unauthorized expansion of the prayer room (initially consisting of two floors), for which additional construction of two other floors had been carried out without any authorization. The foundations Of the old building, therefore, they may not have been able to support the weight of two concrete floors and would have collapsed during the jet process.

On the site they intervened immediately than 300 rescuerswho immediately administered oxygen and water to those who are still trapped under the rubble to keep them alive while the debris removal works are carried out. However, second Mohammad Syafeiihead of the National Research and Rescue Agency, rescue operations are complicating, since the building has undergone a failure structural called “Pancake collapse“, In which the building sink into itself in a mainly vertical direction, involving the total destruction of the property: in this specific case, the layers of concrete slabs are creating narrow empty spaces, generating unstable conditions to recover the trapped survivors. At the same time, the use of heavy equipment, such as crane or excavators (fundamental for the removal of concrete slabs) could endanger the life of the students blocked under the rubble: for this reason, the rescuers are digging with bare hands.

At the moment the rescue operations have been temporarily suspended due to the instability of the building and the risk of further collapses. At least 100 students were brought to hospital after having suffered serious injuries, with the budget of the victims that could increase: the situation therefore remains in update.