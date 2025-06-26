In Iran more than 700 arrests and 3 hangings on charges of espionage for Israel: what is happening

Not even twenty -four hours from the entry into force of the respite between Israel and Iranin the early hours of the morning on Thursday June 26th The Ayatollah Khamenei regime said he executed three men accused of being spy in the pay of Israel.

As made known by the Iranian news agency Tasnimthe three prisoners executed, Idris Ali, Azad Shojai And Rasoul Ahmad Rasoulthey were accused of trying to import equipment in the country (not made known) to hurt and kill a figure of the regime whose identity was not specified, and before the final penalty they were tried for cooperation “to favor of the Zionist regime».

In addition to these three executions that took place a Urmiacity on the Turkish border, the Iranian news agency Noor news confirmed that at least 700 people were arrested On charges of collaborativeism on behalf of the Government of Israel, and in particular for having worked for Mossad, the Israeli secret service for intelligence and special foreign operations.

After the latest facts between the two countries, this is not surprising vine tourwhich is typical of the Iranian regime especially in moments of social and political agitation. Already only in the first four months of 2025 they were performed 340 Powlonsbut Tehran orders about a thousand a year. One of the latest hints announced, but not yet happened, is that of the Kurdish activist Pakhhan Azizidetained in Evin’s Iranian prison on charges of belonging to groups engaged in armed activities against the Islamic Republic.

According to various human rights organizations – including Amnesty International – Iran is the second country in the world (after China) for number of death sentencesand what is reported by the Iranian press agencies confirms the hard line – and apparently impregnable – of the Iranian dictatorship.