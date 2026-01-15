In Italy in 2025 there were 15,759 earthquakes, just over 43 per day: the new INGV report

Image edited with AI. Credit: INGV.



Throughout the 2025 in Italy and in the surrounding areas have been recorded 15,759 earthquakes. Seen like this, it might seem like a worrying value but in reality it is in line with that of previous years: we must in fact keep in mind that of all these earthquakes almost 14 thousand they have one magnitude less than 2.0. These are values ​​so low that, in most cases, they can only be detected by the instruments supplied to the INGV. Italy, in fact, is a country characterized by an important seismicity – especially in the southern regions and along the Apennine chain – and therefore it is normal for many tremors to occur during the year, most of which are imperceptible. If we want to take an average, we are talking about just over 43 seismic events per daythat is, one each Approximately 33 minutes.

Of all the shocks, the stronger it was that of March 14 in the Gargano area, about ten km from the Foggia coast. On that occasion one was recorded magnitude of 4.8inserted within a seismic sequence that began in the same month. This, from a certain point of view, is good news, given that for the whole of 2025 no earthquakes with a magnitude equal to or greater than 5.0 have been recorded.

If we look at the situation in recent years, shown below in a graph, we can see how the data is almost constantexcept for the three-year period 2016-2018, when central Italy was hit by a violent seismic sequence.

Number of earthquakes per year. The blue bars indicate the overall number of earthquakes while the red bars only indicate those with a magnitude equal to or greater than 2.0. Credit: INGV.



Wanting instead to make a comparison at a regional level, INGV reports that the one with the greatest quantity of earthquakes exceeding magnitude 2.0 was the Sicily with 288 events, followed by Campania And Calabria. The region that has recorded the fewest earthquakes is Sardinia: this should not surprise us since it is the furthest from the deformation belts of the Apennines and the Alps. This year they were recorded on the mainland here 19 earthquakesonly one of which reached magnitude 2.0while in the open sea a magnitude of 2.7 off the coast of Olbia.