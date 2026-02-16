In Switzerland a train with 80 people on board derails, the accident caused by an avalanche: there are injuries

In red the place where the train accident occurred in Switzerland, near Goppenstein. Credit: SBB CFF FFS



In Swiss it derailed a train with on board 80 passengers: the accident occurred around 07:00 today, February 16, on the Frutigen-Briga line in the direction Goppenstein, in the canton of Valais. The causes have not yet been confirmed: according to initial reconstructions, one could have caused the derailment avalanchegiven that the traffic railway between Goppenstein and Brig was interrupted at least until 04:00 tomorrow, February 17th, due to an avalanche.

At the moment, there is little information available: the cantonal police confirmed, via a post on X (seen below) that there are gods injured and that rescue procedures have been activated.

The derailment occurs a few weeks after the serious incident train accident in Andalusia, Spainwhich caused 45 deaths and over 100 injuries. The Swiss Federal Railways they have not released any other official communications.

Article being updated.