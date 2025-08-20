In Tehran’s great bazaar there is a tiny stationery that houses 200 shades of pencils: Medad Rafi

Mohammad Rafi with its colored pencils; Credits al -Monitor

Hidden in the fragrant alleys of the Great Bazar by Tehrana “city in the city” of the Iranian capital, exists a unique postcard of its kind. It is the treasure of Mohammad Rafiwhich for this small shop has been selling for 35 years only artistic pencils of dozens and dozens of shades: “I don’t know how many pencils there are, but but I have about 200 colors available“, explained the proud owner of the shop Medad Rafi (“Rafi’s pencils”) At Agence France Presse.

Passionate about drawing, the fifty -year -old Rafi achieved technical studies in the 80s and then starting to work in a pencil manufacturer. Then came the shop which, given that the son will not take the reins of the activity, will exist until Rafi want to work on it.

Of course, it is not easy to find its space in the maze of alleys of the historical market, but if you ask the section dedicated to crafts, you will find its small space of three square meters, where the owner firsthand recommends and allows you to try the different shades. Each of these pencils is only sold individually and never in canned (even if it comes originally from a set), and Only the owner knows the exact location of each individual piecealso because there are no labels.

Produced locally or imported from Europe and America, the pencils range between different types and uses – and some are even out of production – but all are very cheapsince the most expensive comes about two euros. Customers are of all kinds, from artists to amateurs to ordinary people: “Every time a customer arrives and he is happy, I enjoy it even if they buy nothing,” said Rafi.