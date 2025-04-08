In the app I now can check the lodging points of the license and the vehicle data: this is how

The new service is available in the app “My licenses” offered by Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport through which it is possible Check the balance and the historian of the points of the license without having to log in on third apps and platforms. It is also possible Check the vehicles registered in your nameas well as practices and payments relating to civil motorization. Access to functionality takes place in a few simple steps and, from the tests we have done, it is available on both Android and iPhone: if you do not see the function in question, we suggest you update the Io app, the software integrated with it-wallet developed by Pagopa, to the latest available version which, in the case of Android brings the number of Version 3.2.0.8and in the case of iPhone it brings the number of version 3.1.0.

The news of the new App update

With the most recent update, the app I introduced a Package of news aimed at all those who have a driving license and/or a vehicle. In the case, in addition to the possibility of consulting the points balance, three other fundamental services of the civil motorization were integrated: “My payments”, “My vehicles” And “My practices”. These sections are accessible directly within the app, under the item relating to Ministry of Infrastructure and Transportnow clearly visible in the screen dedicated to services.

In detail, the service “My licenses” It allows not only to see how many residual points you have on the license, but also to access other useful information, such as any reductions in the past. It is possible, for example, to trace the minutes that led to the loss of points, a very useful element to keep track of its conduct at the helm. All without having to manually access the motorist portal, since authentication is automatic through the Io app, which already uses digital identity (such as Spid or CIE) for login.

The service “My vehicles”on the other hand, allows you to view the data relating to the vehicles registered to each user: from the plaque to the expiry of the review, up to the status of the insurance coverage RCA, that is, the civil liability, compulsory by law for all vehicles. This information, often distributed on multiple portals or paper documents, are now concentrated in a single digital space.

The service “My payments” It is equally useful for those who have to manage practices at civil motorization. Through this section, you can view the status of payments made or to be made, download the receipts and keep track of administrative operations, such as the renewal of the license or the request for duplicates.

Finally, the section “My practices” It allows you to monitor the progress of the requests made at the motorization offices itself. It is a practical way to avoid phone calls or visits to the counters just to find out where there is a procedure, such as the registration of a new vehicle.

How to check the balance points of the license in the app

Access theapp I. Tap the voice Services (below right). Take tap on the item Civil Motorization – My licenses (in the section In the foregroundabove). Tap the button Go to the service and press on Continues (twice). Press on the Number of driving license and check the details on the following page.

How to see license points in the app.



How to check information on your vehicles in the app

Enter theapp I. Take Tap on the wording Services (below right). Press on the voice Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport (in the section Evidence bodies). Tap the wording Civil Motorization – My vehicles. Take Tap on the button Go to the service and then touch Continues (twice). Press on the vehicle license plate number To check and verify the details (plaque, vehicle type, use, destination, RCA cover, historical reviews, etc.) on the page that opens.

How to see details on vehicles registered in the app.



How to check payments and motorization practices in the app

Please log in inapp I. Press on the voice Services (below right). Tap the voice Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport (in the section Evidence bodies). Take Tap on the wording Civil Motorization – My payments or Civil Motorization – My payments (depending on the service that interests you most). Press the button Go to the service and then Continues (twice). Press on the Payment/practice number And analyze the details on the page that appears on the screen.