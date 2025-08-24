In the end, the merger between Pd and 5 Stars will be (almost) inevitable





While Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is engaged in the world summit for the negotiations aimed at reporting peace in Ukraine – with all the limits and faces of the case – the secretary of the Democratic Party Elly Schlein is in the middle of the negotiations for the candidates of the center -left in the next regional elections. Above all, the candidacy in Campania, Puglia and Tuscany. And, if Meloni just convene the leaders of the parties of his coalition in Puglia (where he is spending his holidays), Schlein must make the peninsula from north to south to find the fall point especially with the ally Giuseppe Conte. And where it is needed – such as in Puglia, where a fratricidal battle is underway entirely internal to the center -left coalition – it must send two lieutenants. First Francesco Boccia and then his most trusted Igor Tarruffi. And so a practice that was promising to be a ravine of certain and obvious victories (such as in Puglia, Marche and Tuscany) is giving birth to Malumori and is enlarged fractures already pre -existing inside the Democratic Party and the coalition.

The agreement will be made in Tuscany

Last, in order of time, is the agreement between the outgoing candidate for the presidency of the Tuscany Region Eugenio Giani and the plenipotentiary – on behalf of Giuseppe Conte and the 5 Star Movement – Paola Taverna. Was this agreement indispensable for the victory in Tuscany? No. Giani and the Democratic Party, according to the polls, would win even without the pentastellato support. Also because, until yesterday, the same 5 Star Movement was at the opposition of Giani.

Did the 5 Star Movement have been spent and able to win in Tuscany? No. Choosing a 5 -star candidate or in any case a different candidate from Giani would have been a suicide for the center -left, because he meant the center -right Tuscan in the game. So why make this agreement between the Democratic Party and the 5 Star Movement to the four winds, complete with opportunities between Giani and Taverna? It is assumed that the 5 Star Movement needed to save the face with its Tuscan voters, having made a luster of opposition to Giani. The agreement, mostly media, provides for measures dear to the pentastellato electorate, such as an income of citizenship, the minimum wage and the reduction of working hours to the same salary in the “Tuscan” sauce (as if we returned to the Grand Duchy). In short, a sort of enclave in the likeness of the “world that I would like” to 5 stars. A forecast: most of the 23 points stipulated with the Giani-Taverna agreement will not be made, not for the bad will of the Democratic Party or Giani himself, but as unrealizable. Both because the regional funds will be insufficient, and because many of the initiatives will find the South Tyrolean of the National and Community legislation. So what pro this agreement do? For the use and consumption of Giuseppe Conte, who must digest the candidacy for his. And here is a very heavy constant for the center -left coalition: it is not enough to have the winning candidate, but it is necessary to first digest to the pentastellata component. This by Giani is the second case, in order of time, that is expected after that of Matteo Ricci for the Marche.

It took several weeks so that Giuseppe Conte issued his sentence regarding the warranty notice that hit Ricci himself. In that case, the Democratic Party painted that Voluturara’s lawyer Appula read the cards and sentenced, shedding his quality sticker to the mayor of Pesaro, that all surveys already give winning. Contrary, in Campania, the Democratic Party is preparing to support without any reserve the candidate of the 5 Star Movement Roberto Fico – at the moment parked due to the constraint of the second term, which in the meantime Giuseppe Conte brilliantly archived – after having barred the road, by virtue of Schlein’s war on party cacicchi, to Vincenzo De Luca. War, that of Schlein, who in truth goes to alternate current, if you look at what is happening in Puglia with the ugly mess between Decaro and Michele Emiliano.

Schlein’s Democratic Party is the M5S: why not merge?

The Giani-Taverna agreement, like many other contradictory events that are characterizing the relationship between the Democratic Party and the M5S, is yet another rifle made to the party reformist component, as well as to the hard and pure pentastellato. To date Elly Schlein seems more committed to guaranteeing her political career than to safeguard a unit of intent both within the Democratic Party and the entire coalition. It is, in fact, paradoxical that in full international emergency and the rise of a new world order, the Democratic Party and the center -left remain stumbled upon in the diatribes for applications to the regional ones. With a whole series of maneuvers that serve more to damage any and future contenders of the leadership of the Democratic Party, than to choose the winning candidate. In addition, you can increasingly see a convergence of ideas, of identity of views compared to the management of the leadership between the Democratic Party of Elly Schlein and the movement of Giuseppe Conte. It would perhaps be to evaluate the possibility of a real fusion. So as to give life to a more homogeneous political entity and capable of acting in a more direct and decisive way, without keeping modest and bizarre political initiatives – such as the Farlocchi electoral pacts in favor of cameras.

It is undeniable, in fact, that Schlein’s Democratic Party is increasingly transforming into a movement. And, if we want, Schlein’s tendency is consistent with the turning point impressed by Giuseppe Conte at the 5 Star Movement. In fact, while this, in recent years, has brought the movement closer to the party form, the Democratic Party is taking the reverse path. And who knows that one day they meet until they reach a fusion point. Maybe after the policies of 2027. It would be much more coherent and would avoid the embarrassments that are experiencing in the last two years of extreme confusion.

5 -star Democrats

On the other hand, the Democratic Party is itself the result of a fusion – it was said “cold” – between the left -wing democrats and the daisy. At the time it was about to omit, slowly, the nostalgics of one and the other extreme. On the one hand, the post-communists faithful to the line and on the other the nostalgic Christian Democrats. This time, a new creature – the 5 -star Democrats (D5S) – could omit, perhaps more splyingly, what remains of the so -called “reformists” on the one hand, and the nostalgics of the anti -political and vaffa day on the other, to give life to a populist party. A party that is for a welfare statism, corporatist and favor of the monopolies and oligopoli, for a Trumpian and pro-Cinese foreign policy (and therefore, reticent on the Ukrainian and very talkative conflict on the Israeli-Palestinian question) and Europeanist intermittently. Here, this would be a much more coherent and serious initiative than the cloying theater to which you are forced to attend, for example, on the occasion of this eve of electoral return in Tuscany, Puglia and Campania. A party like this would be basically indistinguishable from the Salvini League and the Brothers of Italy by Giorgia Meloni and, therefore, in the race for the electoral victory.

