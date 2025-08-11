In The Mud: Netflix’s new Prison-Drama

In August 2025 he landed on Netflix “In the Mud” (in original “En el Barro”), the highly anticipated Argentine series that expands the narrative universe of “El Marginal” bringing him for the first time within a women’s prison. Created by Sebastián Ortega, production aims to replicate the international impact of its predecessor, with a hard history, intense and crossed by a strong gender perspective. Thanks to a choral cast that combines established stars and new faces, the project wants to combine raw realism, dramatic tension and unprecedented sensitivity, in order to make both the visual and narrative system powerful.

In the Mud: the plot

While they are transferred to the prison of La Quebrada, Gladys Guerra, called “La Borges”, and a group of unprecedented women prison experiences find themselves living a traumatic event that will mark them forever. In an environment where unwritten rules count more than the official ones, these prisoners will face abuses, struggles of power and the hardness of the life behind bars. United by the need to survive, they will try to carve out a space, defend their rights and resist the “tribes” that control the prison newspaper. Without wanting to, they will end up earning a nickname that will accompany them: “The embarradas”.

As mentioned, “in the Mud” returns to the universe of “El Marginal”, a series that has renewed the prison genre with a powerful and realistic aesthetic and also fueled the rise of Argentine narrative on streaming platforms: launched in 2016 by the Argentine public television, it was subsequently acquired by Netflix, who made it a huge success in Latin America, Spain and other parts of the world. “In the Mud” reports three key figures of the predecessor on stage: Juan Minujín, Maite Lanata and Gerardo Romano, in the roles that made them famous. The new female setting expands the perspective of the saga, in a context this time designed for a global audience.

In the Mud: the cast

The main cast of the series is composed as follows:

Ana Garibaldi (in the role of Gladys Guerra)

Valentina Zenere (Marina Delorsi)

Rita Cortese (Cecilia Moranzón)

Lorena Vega (“La Zurda”)

Marcelo Subbiotto (Soriano)

Carolina Ramírez (Yael Rubial)

Ana Rujas (Amparo “La Galga” Vilches)

In the Mud: when it comes out on Netflix

The eight episodes that make up the first season of “In the Mud” land on Netflix, all over the world, Thursday 14 August 2025.

In the Mud: the original trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eyg5erdxkz8undefined