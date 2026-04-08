In Utero: a medical drama about assisted reproduction arrives on HBO Max (with Sergio Castellitto)

A new medical drama made in Italy is about to arrive on HBO Max. It is titled “In Utero” and deals with the delicate topic of assisted fertilization. It is a series of 8 episodes created by Margaret Mazzantini and directed by Maria Sole Tognazzi, with an exceptional ensemble cast: the protagonists are Sergio Castellitto, Alessio Fiorenza, Maria Pia Calzone and Thony.

In Utero: the trailer

undefined

In Utero: the plot

Set in Barcelona, ​​“In Utero” tells a choral story: there is Ruggero, a gynecologist and founder of the “Creatividad” assisted reproduction clinic, Angelo (Alessio Fiorenza), a young trans man who works in the clinic as a biologist, Teresa (Maria Pia Calzone), the administrator and founder of the clinic together with her husband, and finally Dora (Thony), the patient assistant.

Their lives intertwine in a story that addresses many important themes but above all talks about human lives, love, parenting and conflicts.

In Utero: the complete cast

The protagonist is Sergio Castellitto flanked by Alessio Fiorenza, Maria Pia Calzone and Thony. In addition to the four protagonists, the series also features: Romana Maggiora Vergano, Camille Dugay, Michela De Rossi, Valentina Romani, Andrea Lattanzi, Ivana Lotito, Marianna Fontana, Sara Drago, Maya Sansa, Donatella Finocchiaro, Fabrizio Ferracane, Fabrizio Falco, Denise Capezza, Francesco Colella, Enrico Borello, Daniele Parisi and Astrid Casali.

In Utero: production, direction and screenplay

The series is a Cattleya production – part of ITV Studios – in association with Paramount Television International Studios. Margaret Mazzantini is co-author together with Enrico Audenino and Teresa Gelli. Behind the camera is Maria Sole Tognazzi except in the last 4 episodes directed by Nicola Sorcinelli.

The screenplay is by Enrico Audenino, Teresa Gelli and Vanessa Picciarelli.

In Utero: when it comes out on HBO Max

The series arrives exclusively on HBO Max Italia from Friday 8 May with eight episodes released weekly, every Friday.