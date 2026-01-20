"Industry 4"the series about finance on HBO: the cast talks about the new season

With Industry, the HBO Original series acclaimed by audiences and critics, the most lucid and provocative story about the world of finance returns. The fourth season, consisting of eight episodes, will be available on HBO Max – the new streaming platform that landed in Italy on January 13, 2026 – with one new episode per week.

In the video, the cast of “Industry 4” tells us how the protagonists evolve and what new personal and professional balances await them. At the height of their careers at Pierpoint Bank, Harper (Myha’la) and Yasmin (Marisa Abela) find themselves involved in a game of power and desire that drags them into an international vortex, between London and the world, under the gaze of Sir Henry Muck (Kit Harington) and the enigmatic Whitney Halberstram (Max Minghella).

The cast also includes Ken Leung, Miriam Petche, Sagar Radia, Toheeb Jimoh, Charlie Heaton, Kiernan Shipka, Kal Penn, Claire Forlani and Edward Holcroft.

Created by Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, the Bad Wolf-produced series returns with a season that exposes the ambition, competition and fragility of a generation that wants it all — even if it means losing itself.