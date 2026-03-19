INTERVIEW | Elisabeth Moss: "I love flaws, they make everything interesting. When I act there is always a part of me"

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INTERVIEW | Elisabeth Moss: "I love flaws, they make everything interesting. When I act there is always a part of me”

She has been an actress since she was a child but has established herself as one of the best performers on the international serial scene, acting alongside Jon Hamm in “Mad Man” but, above all, playing the role of June Osborne in the phenomenon series “The Handmaid’s Tale” which also earned her an Emmy for Best Actress in a Drama Series.

Elisabeth Moss, after saying goodbye to the character who most represented her in her very long career, returns to the small screen in the AppleTV series “Imperfect Women”, a dramatic crime thriller that delves into the themes of female friendship but above all of imperfection.

“Human beings are all very imperfect and I think imperfections are more interesting to watch and play than perfection. If we always played the perfect person as actors we would be super bored, and the same would be true for the audience.”

Then she revealed what type of actress she is: “I’m an actress who always sees herself in the characters she plays, I always put a bit of myself into it when I act. I’m not one of those actresses who needs to be completely different from an emotional point of view from her characters, I like to look like them.”

The series “Imperfect Women”, which also stars Kerry Washington and Kate Mara, arrives on AppleTV on March 18, continuing every week with a new episode.

Imperfect Women: the review

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

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