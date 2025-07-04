Invasion 3: teaser trailer, plot and release date of the new season of the Sci-Fi series

Two years after the release of the second season, Apple TV+ revealed the teaser trailer and the release date of Invasion 3, the third season of the science fiction series conceived by the producer Simon Kinberg (X -Men, Deadpool, survivor – The Martian) and by David Weil (Hunters). Here are all the information available.

What invasion is about 3

Invasion follows an alien invasion through different perspectives from several parts of the world. In the third season these perspectives collide for the first time, when the main characters are gathered in a dangerous mission to infiltrate the alien mother ship. The most powerful aliens have finally emerged, rapidly spreading their lethal tentacles throughout the planet. It will take the collaboration of all our heroes, who will have to use all their experience and competence to save the human species. New relationships are formed, the old ones are testing and even destroyed, while our courageous protagonists will have to become a combined team before it is too late.

The Cast of Invasion 3

The third season of Invasion sees the return of the main members of the Cast Goldifteh Farahani, Sileti Kutsuna, Shamier Anderson, India Brown, Shane Zaza, Enver Gjokaj and the introduction of a new fixed protagonist, Erika Alexander.

Invasion was created by Kinberg and Weil, who are also executive producers together with Audrey Chon, David Witz, Alik Sakharov, Dan Dietz, Katie O’Connell Marsh and Nick Nantell.

When invasion comes out 3

The third season will make its debut on August 22 on Apple TV+ with the first episode of the 10 total, followed by a new episode every Friday until 24 October.

The Teaser Trailer of Invasion 3

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wemzatjxnpo