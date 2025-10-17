Irama lays himself bare: the new album “ADVDM” is an introspective journey

Culture

Irama lays himself bare: the new album “ADVDM” is an introspective journey

Irama lays himself bare: the new album “ADVDM” is an introspective journey

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
What is the Difference Between Green Bed Bugs and Brown Asian Bed Bugs: How to Distinguish the Two Species
"Beloved"motherhood between fear and desire in an unexpected story
Because women’s dresses almost never have pockets