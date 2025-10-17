Irama lays himself bare: the new album “ADVDM” is an introspective journey





His last album (solo) was in 2022 (“The Day I Stopped Thinking”, more than 200,000 copies sold). Today, 17 October 2025, he returns with the new recording project entitled “Anthology of life and death”. He is Irama: born in 1995, former winner of Amici di Maria De Filippi in 2018. Over the years he has made himself known for his summer hits (which now, he admitted in a very recent meeting with the press, he no longer feels the need for) and for some intense, more melodic songs.

The song with Achille Lauro is convincing, the one with Giorgia less so

Images and suggestions set to music in a pleasant album in which Irama opens up and lets listeners enter his “home”. There are 14 songs, some already known. Others, however, are totally new. In general, as underlined by the singer-songwriter himself, it is a very “organic” album. Each song ties into the other perfectly. The only exception is “Arizona” with Achille Lauro. The song is very carnal and direct. It shocks and fascinates at the same time: (I’m such a whore for this / Two bodies in a motel, a mirror / Do you want to come to hell with me? / Total black, it’s sex, it’s fuego). Then, a succession of intimate ballads: there is “Senz’anima” (which is one of the most successful songs on the entire album). But there is also “Giulia”, which recalls the Irama of a few years ago (that of “What you want it to be”, so to speak).

An album that plays

The opening piano intro is a classic and keeps you glued to your headphones, with a certain reference to Italian songwriting (especially De Gregori). But above all the whole album is characterized by the massive presence of music. The real one, the one made with musical instruments recorded live. Not pre-recorded beats or backing tracks, therefore. Irama wanted everything to be more authentic. The choice is commendable, courageous and against the grain. Not that technology should be demonized, but a record is like a jewel to be made the most of. Otherwise, as is done more and more often, we proceed by publishing single songs, without a record. But if you try your hand at working on and publishing a larger project, then it must be done correctly and Irama knows this. He took his time and published an interesting work: the issues addressed are not at all obvious and do not wink at social media and dances on TikTok.

The sound quality – as we said – is high: it is a lively, played album with character. The very fact that he chose live instruments makes it a deeper and more human project. All this becomes evident in the final part of “I will miss you very much”. From a duet with Giorgia (they sing “Buio”) we expected something more. Furthermore, “EX” with Elodie is a decontextualized song which – even after weeks – is difficult to put into context.

Finally the texts, which provide photographic images. Irama has been able, up to this moment, to publish “ballistic” hits but also to move people with themes and lyrics full of images. He doesn’t deny himself this time either. Irama works through powerful images and metaphors with autobiographical (or autobiographical-sounding) elements. Irama has always preferred to let music speak for him. But really, not as many people claim. And everything is found in this album, with the very delicate “Mi mancherai a lot” about which, in front of the press, Irama preferred to explain little, letting everything come directly with the music and, above all, through the words. A simple but visceral language, the one that Irama uses in “ADVDM” and for which flashbacks, images, scenes appear. A cinematic language that captures.

Irama does not disappoint

The publication of “Anthology of life and death” is part of a year that consecrates Irama in the Italian live scene: sold out concerts, summer tour, the big event at the Verona Arena (last October 2nd) and now the preparation for the San Siro Stadium in Milan (next June 11th 2026). Filippo Maria Fanti (this is Irama’s real name) enjoys the (deserved) success, but always remains with his feet on the ground: “I’m insecure, I’m afraid of disappointing those who listen to me”, he said when presenting the album. This album certainly doesn’t disappoint. And the ones who will be satisfied, above all, will be those who love the more intimate and introspective side of the singer-songwriter.

Irama releases a new album: title, release date and everything you need to know