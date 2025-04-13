Is 5G dangerous for human health? Let’s clarify

The 5g is the current Cell network generationmore precisely is the fifth generation, the one that has supplanted the 4g. If on the one hand this technology has led to ultra -fast internet connections, with a speed up to 100 times higher than 4G, and a revolution in areas such as augmented reality, autonomous driving cars and ‘Internet of things or IoT (Internet of Things), on the other hand he fueled fears about his possible health effects. The 5G uses electromagnetic signals and non -ionizing radiation, a type of emission that does not have the energy necessary to cause damage to the human body. But what does science really say? Is it true that 5G is dangerous? To make it short: no, at the moment there are no scientific evidence that confirms the alleged danger of 5G, technology often the subject of conspiracy theories and various metropolitan legends, without foundation.

Effects of 5G and human health

The 5G uses electromagnetic signals To transmit data at high speeds, improving connectivity and reducing latency (i.e. the network response time). Like previous mobile technologies, 5G uses non -ionizing radiationa type of electromagnetic emission which, unlike X -rays or nuclear radiation (ionizing radiation), It does not have enough energy to damage human DNA directly.

THE’WHO (World Health Organization) and the ICNIRP (International Commission on non-ionizing radiation protection) they have not found definitive evidence of serious risks for maneven if they maintain a prudent attitude and recommend continuing to monitor any long -term effects. Some studies hypothesized correlations between the intense use of the mobile phone and a minimum increase in some types of cancer, but they have not been able to establish a certain causal link.

An element of novelty of 5G is the use of millimeter waveshigher frequencies than those of previous networks, which allow faster data transmissions but with a more limited scope. Since these waves penetrate less in human tissues, their impact on health could be different than that of the lowest frequencies. To date There is no solid scientific tests that demonstrate specific harmful effects related to these waves.

The scientific studies conducted so far have not highlighted certain health risks related to 5G. THE’Iarc (International Agency for Research on Cancer) ranked the electromagnetic radiation as “Possibly carcinogenic”. This means that the effects have not been completely excluded, but the tests available are not sufficient to confirm a direct link with the development of tumors or other diseases.

In parallel, a European study called is underway Cosmos (Cohort Study of Mobile Phone Use and Health) which monitors the impact of the use of the mobile phone on the health of about 290,000 people. Some preliminary results suggest a Possible association between the intensive use of the phone and the headachebut it is not clear whether this is caused by electromagnetic waves or other factors, such as stress or visual fatigue due to the prolonged use of the screen.

5G and IT security

The debate on 5G it does not only concern health, but also the computer security. The new network will increase the number of connected devices, making better control to prevent cyber attacks. Since many IoT devices do not have adequate protections, there is the concrete danger that they can be exploited as weak points to violate networks.

There decentralization of the 5G structurewith more access and transmission points, it also makes the monitoring of IT threats more complex than the previous networks. Experts of Kaspersky (a famous company that develops IT security software), in this regard, say:

Pre-5G networks had fewer points of contact with hardware traffic, which made it easier to perform safety and maintenance checks. Dynamic systems based on 5G software have much more numerous trafficking points. To be completely safe, all of these must be monitored. Since this could prove difficult, any unprotected area could compromise other parts of the network.

In other words, Smart TVs, Smart Takes and Locks, Connected refrigerators, robot vacuum cleaners and similar devices, if without adequate protections, could represent a potential danger and make the IT attacks that exploit 5G and IoT devices rampant. To mitigate this danger it is essential to avoid buying low -end devices, where safety is usually put in the background by the producers, and protect the home automation from hackers with some essential security measures, as the installation of firmware as soon as available.