Is it possible to control our dreams? What are lucid dreams and how do they work

Of all the dream phenomenaone in particular has captured the collective imagination: i lucid dreamsexperiences in which the dreamer becomes aware of being dreaming, thus partially influencing its development. For centuries i dreams represent a enigma which fascinates philosophers, scientists and artists, for Freud they constituted the “royal road to the unconscious”, today neuroscience studies them as windows on cognitive dynamics and brain activity during sleep.

The neuro-physiological bases of lucid dreams: characteristics

The term “lucid dream” was officially introduced in 1913 give it Dutch psychiatrist Frederik van Eedenbut similar testimonies are already found in some Tibetan Buddhist texts and in dream yoga practices. On a neuro-physiological level, contemporary research has shown that lucid dreaming occurs predominantly during sleep REM phasecharacterized by intense neuronal activity and rapid eye movements. Studies conducted with electroencephalograms and functional magnetic resonance imaging have shown that during a lucid dream, the Dorsolateral prefrontal cortex: an area associated with critical thinking, working memory, and metacognition.

This would explain why, unlike ordinary dreams, in lucid dreams the individual recognizes the illusory nature of the dream experience and exercises a certain degree of self-control: in short, it is a hybrid state of consciousness, halfway between waking and sleepingwhich demonstrates the complexity and plasticity of the human brain.

Wakefulness induction techniques

Although lucid dreams seem to occur spontaneouslyhave been developed over time methods to induce achieving the state of self-control in dreams. One of the most studied techniques is the Mnemonic Induction of Lucid Dreams (MILD)which consists of repeating, before falling asleep, phrases such as “I will remember that I am dreaming” to strengthen the metacognitive intention. There Wake Back to Bed (WBTB)on the other hand, involves waking up after a few hours of sleep and falling back asleep during the REM phase, a moment in which the probability of lucid dreams increases. Other methods include the reality checksuch as repeatedly looking at a clock or a written text, activities that often show perceptual anomalies in dreams.

However, the idea of ​​total control over dream content is more myth than reality: the ability to change the scenario depends on individual variablessuch as predisposition, training and level of awareness. Many lucid dreamers succeed manipulate some elementsfor example flying or summoning an object, while the general plot retains its own autonomy. In fact, some argue that it is more correct to talk about “influence” rather than of real control.

Lucid dream therapy

Lucid dreams attracted the interest of clinical psychology and one of the most promising clinical applications concerns the treatment of recurrent nightmares, particularly in cases of post-traumatic stress disorder. Acquire awareness during the dream it allows you to face terrifying images without passively suffering themuntil they are transformed or dissolved. Some patients have reported a significant reduction in frequency and intensity of nightmares after targeted training.

Beyond scientific research, lucid dreams have exerted a powerful attraction on the collective imagination, finding ample space in literature and especially in cinema. The famous film Inception, by Christopher Nolan, brought to the general public a spectacular image of dream manipulation, transforming it into a narrative tool to explore memory and identity. Also, other movies like The Matrix or Waking Life they have contributed to spreading an imaginary in which dreams are no longer experienced as passive, but as spaces to be explored and modified.

However, the cultural impact risks generating unrealistic expectations: science shows that the lucid dream it is indeed a real and potentially useful phenomenon, but not an open door to absolute dominion over the unconscious.