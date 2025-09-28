Is it true that the thieves are attracted to precious objects? No, it is a false myth

We all know them with a name that seems almost a destiny, “Jazza Ladra“: These birds have the reputation of steal sparkling objectseven going so far as to premise jewelry or other precious. A belief rooted through all European culture, but that In reality it does not seem to have any foundation. Although it is true that the gaces, like all corvids, often subtract food and objects, even from human being, do not seem to have any preference towards sparkling or metallic objects – on the contrary, a study suggests that they look with suspicion to these objects. The origin of this myth seems to be due to bad observations interpretedprobably based on the way these animals make their nest.

Because the thieves are said to be attracted to precious objects

The idea that the gazza (Pica Pica) depending on purpose precious objects such as coins, jewelry or silverware is Very common in Europeto the point of being the basis of the plot of a famous musical work. Written in 1815 by the composer Gioacchino Rossini, who had been based on a previous French version, La Gazza Ladra It tells of a servant, Ninetta, unjustly accused of having stolen a spoonful of silver. One step away from the execution, it turns out in the end that The manager was instead a magpie: In his nest, the disappeared spoon is found together with coins. Even if the popular belief certainly precedes Rossini’s work, this is perhaps the main responsible for its popularity: among the variants of the myth, the one that the gaces ruby ​​precious objects to “decorate their nest” or for offer them to the partner during the courtship.

The reputation of the Gazza Ladra was strengthened by Rossini’s work of the same name



The study that denies the false myth on the thieves

It is only in 2015 That a group of researchers from the University of Exeter finally tests this rumor. During the study, of the gaces (he grew up in captivity that in the wild) were put in front of the possibility of choose between different objectsamong which there were also sparkling aluminum pieces, metal screws and rings. In none of the Gazze there has been a preference towards these objects, indeed: The gaces grown in the wild were tended to avoid them, demonstrating towards them a behavior of neophobia (or the fear of new things, never seen before). Out of 64 observations, only in two cases the Gazze interacted with sparkling objects, discarding them shortly after. They also tended to eat less in their presence than when they were close to non -bright objects, a signal of circumspection and suspicion towards materials to them, not very familiar to them.

The researchers hypothesize some explanations on the origin of this myth. Like all corvids, the gaces know how to be cunning and no problems are made to pretense food to other animals: in fact they are some Excellent thievesonly they don’t target sparkling objects. Being flashy even in our eyes, it is easier for us to note when a magpie interacts with them, and instead Let’s do less case when it collects more common objects for the construction of his nest. The gaces tend to prefer sticks and other rigid objects to give iStructural to their nests: it is possible that, in the past, they have occasionally been seen using elongated metal objects (such as spoons) and that this misunderstood observation has spread in popular culture with word of mouth.

The construction of the nest in the Gazze

Another possible factor that may have contributed to this belief is the fact that the gaces are monogame: a pair of gaces can remain together for life. Their nests have a solid structure of sticks with a central mud cup, internally covered with hair and grass. Both the male and the female contribute to the construction of the nest, Which can last several days: while the female deals with the central cup, the male is engaged in the collection of sticks and coating. It is possible that this division of roles, combined with previous misunderstandings, has given the false impression That the male steals precious objects to bring them to the nest and so to impress on the female.

A gardener bird that decorated its nest with blue objects



The gaces are therefore not attracted to sparkling objects, not even to use them during courtship courtship. However, there is another bird in which this occurs: the male of theGiardiniere bird (family of the ptelonorinchidi), in fact, collects Legitous objects of various types Like colorful flowers, shells, bones, but also of human workmanship such as plastic and metal, to position them at the entrance of its bell -shaped nest with the intention of attracting the attention of a female.