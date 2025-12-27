Is it written all attached or separate? From “good morning” to “alright”: the words we get wrong most often

Is it written “alongside” or “next to”? “In form” or “in form”? “OK” or “alright”? Beyond or afterlife? It often happens that many Italians have doubts about whether or not to write two terms by separating them (or interposing an apostrophe between them), and grammatical errors are the order of the day. The causes are to be found primarily in the evolution of the language: once upon a time, in fact, many words were separate, and only later were they united. Then there is the aspect of phonetic perception: words pronounced quickly can in fact seem like a single word.

In this article we therefore clarify a series of words that we most often write wrongexplaining when they should be joined, when separated and why.

The words that are written together

In our language there are some compound words which, having undergone a process of univerbation (i.e. the union of two words into a single lexical unit) do not require separation, under penalty of spelling error. Words are an example of this where, well, until (since it is an archaic form), until now, or, nevertheless, such, still, sometimes (which some of us separate, mistakenly, with apostrophes), sometimes, ahead And background.

Adverbial and subjunctive phrases, therefore, generally go together: not even, not even, although, if anything, even if.

The words that must be written separately

Then there are words that must be strictly separated, even though it seems to us, when pronouncing them, that they should be united.

The words are an example of this: above, below, alongside, okay, common sense, on the other hand, agree, in form, all one And at most.

The expressions whose spelling is correct in both cases

Then there are expressions that are accepted both combined and separate, such as so that And so that, after all And after all (the first form is more common), exceedingly And beyond measure (the first form is more common), much less and much less (the first form is more common), moreover And for more or mostly And mostly.

Then there is the adverbial phrase beyond (which means “on the other side” or independently of”) and which is entirely different from the noun afterlifewhich indicates the world beyond death.