Island of the Famous 2025, the report cards of the eighth episode





Between Wednesday 18 and Thursday 19 June, on Canale 5, a new episode of the Island of the Famous was broadcast. Precisely the eighth episode, or the third last. In fact, in fact, this edition will also turn to the end. Returning to the episode. It was a pleasant appointment in general. An episode (ugly), however, ruined everything.

Veronica Gentili always better

Before seeing what did not go, you take a look at what, however, worked. First of all, as always now, Veronica Gentili. The presenter is proving to be increasingly capable of juggling a program so apparently far from her way of conducting. Yet Gentili – born in 1982, well -known journalist and presenter, for example of Le Iene – represents that perfect mix that was actually missing. Precise, punctual, professional but also ironic and pungent when needed.

Cristina’s gesture

Cristina Plevani for the “gesture of the cake” also promoted. The competitor, who celebrated the birthday, was given the opportunity to share the cream and fruit cake with other castaways. Not everyone, just a small number. Cristina could only have chosen based on her sympathies. Instead he chose to make those who had not eaten during previous tests eat. A choice that may seem obvious but that, on the other hand, was not at all. Brava Cristina.

Island of the Famous, summary episode June 18: brawl, eliminated, televoting. What happened

The ugly page of TV

A bad page, however, the one written on the Island of the Famous during the “Hondudian Pelota” race. It is basically a short water polo game. Returning from previous discussions, Omar and Dino have given the worst of them. During the first action, the two literally tested with a lot of slaps, pushes, hands around their necks and bad words. At a certain point Omar even threatened the former grill to tell him: “I’ll kill you”.

At first he didn’t even take a step back. Indeed, despite the disqualification from the match (same fate for Giarrusso), he refused to tighten his hand to the opponent and then brought up – in a completely out of place – gender violence. It is at that point that Dino’s wife – present in the studio – raised the voice by fearing legal actions. A truly unpleasant episode, which has out of tune with an episode (and more generally an edition) characterized instead by a harmony and taste, rare aspects for a reality show.

Here, in this case, a harder intervention was expected from the program. Unacceptable that Omar – who also subsequently apologized – won the leader medal. After those offensive and violent words, however, he would have at least deserved to end up in default nomination. And instead this did not happen. What a pity.

TV programs tonight and tomorrow

– TV programs tonight

– Movie tonight on TV

– TV programs today

– TV programs tomorrow evening