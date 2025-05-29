Isola dei Famosi 2025, the report cards of the fourth episode





A pleasant episode that of the Island of the Famous aired between Wednesday 28 and Thursday 29 May. The reality show of Canale 5 – conducted by Veronica Gentili and with Simona Ventura opinionist – entertained the general public of Canale 5. But what did it go and what did not, during the episode just finished?

The beautiful speech by Simona Ventura

Certainly the beautiful speech that Simona Ventura addressed to Mario Adinolfi who had been said against the homogenitoric couples deserves a nod. The reality show of the reality show made his debut: “Mario, I would like to tell you this: the profession of parent I don’t have to teach you because you are also a parent, but the profession of parent is very difficult”, explains the commentator. And he continues: “I have to tell you, however, that it is not a job that has a biological genesis for me, but you fight it and earn it on the field”.

“I adopted as a single and I grew up a little girl in 2006 who is now my daughter and is almost 19 years old and is one of the biggest gifts that I received in my life. The failures are in all families, I follow a family home and there have been heterosexual families where chilling things and homosexual families have happened where the chilling things happened”, continues Simona Ventura.

Which then adds: “The families are all the same in education, what must be remembered is that a child needs love, care, dedication and needs a person who loves him and guides him in his life. That they are mother and father, two mothers or two fathers does not matter is love the key and it is love that makes a child a child a happy man”, concludes Simona Ventura. The super-same never disappoints.

Lorenzo Tano ignored

Among the competitors of the Island of the Famous, this year there was also Lorenzo Tano (son of Rocco Siffredi). The boy was eliminated immediately. So far nothing strange, especially if we consider the very few dysamics shouted by him. What surprises (negatively) is, however, the treatment reserved for him.

Not only was he postponed to Italy without even the opportunity, given to Alessia Fabiani, to spend time only on another beach. A fact, this, of which we are also talking about X (even if someone has pointed out that it would have already happened in the past with other shipwrecked).

But above all, for him not even a small space to speak and tell his experience in Honduras. The last episode, Veronica Gentili had said that she would find a way to confront Lorenzo, but this did not happen. Why this behavior? At least a small parenthesis would have deserved it. Will they refer next week? Someone on social media “protest” (and is right).

However, for me it is not right that Lorenzo Tano was not given a second possibility and yet this year they said that there were no second possibilities and instead of the abandoned retreats they introduced the second beach for the eliminated #island #isoladeifamosis – Alfred (@alexjppl) May 28, 2025

Ventura Adinolfi: “The profession of parent is not biological. I have adopted and raised a little girl alone who is now my daughter. A child needs love, whether they are a mother, father, two mothers or two fathers” #island pic.twitter.com/ritddu7eu3 – The great scourge (@grande_flagello) May 28, 2025

