Israel accuses Iran of violating the ceased the fire announced by Trump: what we know

Wake of a bullet above Tel Aviv on the night of June 14th. Credit: Leo Correa



Israel has accused theIran to have violated the cease-fire A few hours after the entry into force of a respite to war: this morning the President of the United States Donald Trump he announced the cease-fire between the two countries with a post on his social network Truthdeclaring the end of what he had defined as “the 12 -day war”.

The ceased the fire, however, had been confirmed only by the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahuwho had accepted the proposal of a bilateral fire after reaching “all the objectives of theLion operational operation And much more ».

From Iran, however, an official confirmation had not yet arrived, even if theIranian press agency Farsclose to the Tehran government, had reported that the ceased the fire had started 7:30 in the morning (local time, 6 in Italy).

The Israeli army, however, said he had intercepted some Iranian missiles towards Israel, declaring to be ready to answer immediately to the violation of the truce by Tehran. According to what reported by the press agency Reutersthe Israeli army would have identified some Iranian missiles directed towards Israel Despite the entry into force of the ceased, the Fucho: the Israeli Foreign Minister Katz confirmed that he had given instructions to the army to “respond forcefully” to the violation of the ceased by the fire by Iran, with High intensity attacks directed towards the regime’s goals in the heart of Tehran.

Iranian state TV just has denial sending missiles to Israel, declaring that it is a false news.

The attacks, among other things, had also continued during the night, when some Iranian missiles had managed to hit Tel Aviv And Beer Sheeva (in the south of Israel) causing the death of 4 people, while the Iranian media reported the death of 9 people during Israeli attacks towards Astaneh Ashrafiehin the Iranian province of Gilan.

According to the provisions of the fire, if Iran had respected the truce for first 12 hours (therefore until 6pm today Tuesday 24 June, Italian time), then Israel would also be committed to suspend the attacks For subsequent 12 hours, until 6 in the morning of Wednesday 25 June. At that point, the war would have been officially ended.

The situation, therefore, remains continuously update: if the Iranian violation of the ceased was actually confirmed, the American attempt to end the war between Israel and Iran could be considered a failure Already in the birth.