Israel and Hamas, ceasefire agreement: what the peace plan provides and possible future scenarios

Celebrations in Gaza for the peace agreement reached between Israel and Hamas.



Two years after the attacks of October 7, 2023in which 1200 Israeli civilians were killed, today 9 October 2025 an agreement was signed ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas and the acceptance of one first phase of the peace agreement. The negotiations took place in Sharm el-Sheik, Egypt, and saw the mediators United States of Donald Trump, Egypt, Türkiye and Qatara country that has been at the center of the for years mediation between Hamas, Israel and the United States. The agreement, as specified by Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu, was approved with the ratification by the Israeli government.

What does the first phase of the agreement between Israel and Hamas entail?

Of the 20 points which form the full text of the agreement, the understanding reached in first phase it concerns four fundamental ones:

Release of Israeli hostages still alive – around 20 – and the bodies of those killed, many of which have yet to be located. The total is around 48 Israeli hostages who are expected to be released in the next 72 hours, by Monday.

still alive – around 20 – and the bodies of those killed, many of which have yet to be located. The total is around 48 Israeli hostages who are expected to be released in the next 72 hours, by Monday. Release of Palestinian prisoners present in Israeli prisons: the agreed total is 1950 prisoners including 250 life prisoners and beyond 1700 prisoners arrested after October 7, and never put on trial. For every deceased Israeli hostage released, 15 deceased Palestinian hostages will be released.

present in Israeli prisons: the agreed total is including and beyond arrested after October 7, and never put on trial. For every deceased Israeli hostage released, 15 deceased Palestinian hostages will be released. The entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip – around 400 trucks – across 5 passes. In particular, according to the text of the agreement, the aid will be consistent with the provisions of the agreement of 19 January 2025, later violated by Israel with the resumption of air strikes. Also included in this point are the infrastructure rehabilitation (water, electricity, sewage), the reopening of hospitals and the sending of the necessary equipment to remove rubble and open roads.

The 5 crossings of the Gaza Strip. Credit: Gringer, via Wikimedia Commons



A lasting and permanent ceasefire : The Israeli government has announced that the ceasefire in Gaza will come into force within 24 hours of the Council of Ministers meeting.

: The Israeli government has announced that the ceasefire in Gaza will come into force within 24 hours of the Council of Ministers meeting. The almost total withdrawal of Israeli troops from 70% of the territory of the Gaza Strip. On this aspect it is important to specify that the precise details of the withdrawal of Israeli troops have not yet been detailed. The positioning of the Israeli army along certain lines is planned safety lines agreed, which will be below international supervision.

The Rafah crossing and the Philadelphia corridor

The withdrawal of Israeli military forces does not appear to involve the Rafah crossing with Egypt, a crucial hub both for the entry of humanitarian aid and for the control of people entering and exiting the Gaza Strip. For example, the thousands of displaced Palestinians who were evacuated and forced to flee, mainly to Egypt, would now like to return to their homes.

According to the text of the agreement, the opening of the Rafah crossing in both directions will be subject to the same mechanism implemented in the agreement of January 19, 2025, according to which Israel will allow injured Palestinians to leave the Gaza Strip to receive treatment and will open the Rafah crossing with Egypt seven days after the start of the implementation of the first phase.

Furthermore, in the border area between Gaza and Egypt, the so-called Philadelphia Corridor, the Israeli army will reduce its presence and then withdraw completely no later than the 50th day after the entry into force of the agreement.

The other points of the peace plan for Gaza

The full text of peace planpresented by Donald Trump at the White House last year September 29thhe predicts 20 points total, the implementation of which will be addressed gradually after the signing of the first phase of the agreement.

The thorniest points of the agreement concern the path to recognition of the State of Palestine through a government of technocrats and the Palestinian National Authority, with the presidency of Maḥmūd ʿAbbāsalso known as Abū Māzengovernment in which no spokesperson for Hamas may be involved.

The second aspect concerns the total end of the occupation regime currently present in Gaza and denounced by numerous international bodies, including the International Court of Justice in the ruling of 19 July 2024. Another important point concerns the dismantling of Hamas.

The text of the agreement in fact provides that «Gaza will be a terrorism-free and deradicalized zone that will not pose a threat to its neighbors» and in another point of the text specifies that «Hamas members who commit to peaceful coexistence and dismantle their weapons will be granted amnesty while those wishing to leave Gaza will be granted safe passage to their host countries».

What could be the future of Gaza and Palestine: possible scenarios

What we are wondering after the announcement of the ceasefire is: what will it be future of Gaza and Palestine after the Israeli withdrawal? Some sort of will be created international peacekeeping force in Gaza? How will it be administered? One will exist Independent and free state of Palestine?

The scenarios could be the following: