IT attack in South Tyrol causes blackout of various services and infrastructures in the province

A serious targeted computer attack He hit South Tyrol between 23:00 on 23 June and the early hours of June 24, 2025, temporarily compromising some crucial technological infrastructures of Autonomous province of Bolzano with a series of malfunctions that have affected in particular i Civil protection, traffic and emergency services systems interrupting public and private services. The origin of the disservice, initially suspected as a simple technical failure, was subsequently identified as a malicious action aimed at requesting a redemption, practiced commonly associated with the so -called Ransomware attacksor IT infections that block access to systems or data up to the payment of a sum of money. To confirm the malicious origin of the malfunctions was the president of the Autonomous Province of Bolzano Arno Kompatscher.

Fortunately, the emergency plan triggered promptly During the night between 23 and 24 Juneavoiding more serious consequences. The systems concerned were made safe and the rapid intervention of the authorities made it possible to circumscribe the scope of the attack. As for telephone communications, the central have always remained accessible and there have never been limitations on emergency calls by the population. Currently the operations continue with alternative systems and part of the work is managed manually, pending the complete restoration of the services. The investigations are underway and the institutions have declared that they did not give in to the redemption request, also confirming that no personal data have been compromised.

The infrastructures affected by the computer attack

The attack had an immediate impact and visible on several fundamental equipment of public management. In particular, the systems of the Provincial Emergency Centerfrom the Traffic operating centerof Provincial radio service and of the Permanent body of the firefighters They suffered partial interruptions. Some information services, such as Real -time traffic reports and infomobility – that is, the dynamic and automatic communication on viability, travel times and accidents – have been temporarily blocked or made unreliable.

The nerve center of the disservice would have been identified in a malfunction of the main server of the plant located in Viale Druso in Bolzano. The server is the central computer that manages and coordinates all the data and digital processes of an organization. When this type of system is compromised, repercussions can propagate quickly to the whole computer system of a given company or organization.

According to what theHANDLE The attack would have been accompanied by a request for economic redemption to unlock compromised systems. The agency has in fact reported that the provincial administration said that “The structures concerned was made a request for “monetary redemption” to which no following will be given». In addition, the Province has reassured its citizens that “No citizens’ personal data have been violated” And “There are no restrictions on emergency calls».

To deal with the interruption of part of the digital systems, it was the staff of the Provincial Emergency Centrale enhancedsince many activities, normally managed by software and automation, must currently be carried out manually. Despite the greatest operating load, the emergency service continued to work without limitations for the public.

During a technical meeting between the representatives of the various sectors involved, the authorities ensured that the problem has been identified precisely and that it has been managed from the beginning to contain their gravity. The current phase is entirely dedicated to progressive restoration of systems and to the Reclamation of affected digital networksactivities that requires complex interventions but that proceeds relentlessly, day and night.

“The reserve system works”

Arno Kompatscherpresident of the Autonomous Province of Bolzano, to the microphones of the Rai confirmed the use of a fully functional backup system: