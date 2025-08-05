It is better not to ask questions looking at "The armored of love" With Eddie Murphy

It is better not to ask question by watching “the armored of love” with Eddie Murphy





On August 6, the armored of love (original The Pickup title), a film action comedy directed by Tim Story, with the legendary Eddie Murphy and the young comedian Pete Davidson (the perfect day), protagonists of a cast that also includes Keke Palmer and Eva Longoria, was released.

This film can be a pleasant company for a relaxing summer evening, but if you want to enjoy it, know that it is better not to ask too many questions while watching, because the answers may not like you. To explain to us better, we enter the heart of this review with the synthesis without spoiler of the plot of Il Armadato dell’amore.

What the armored of love is about

Travis (Davidson) is a young and inexperienced security guard, but fascinating enough to be courted by a woman named Zoe (Palmer), known while he is working in a bank and against whom he pointed a gun by confusing the leaflet on which she had written her phone number with a request as a robber.

(And so far we can also believe it, given that Davidson has had relationships, among others, with Ariana Grande, who dedicated a song to him, Kim Kardashian and Emily Ratajkowski)

Travis and Zoe spend a weekend of passion, but Zoe is not only interested in sex with him: his goal is in fact to make a robbery by charging as much information as possible.

Russell (Murphy) is instead the most experienced security guard in the Portavalori company directed by Clark (the comedian Andrew Dice Clay), who therefore entrusts him with the inexperienced Travis and a long and complicated journey, despite Russ has planned for the evening to celebrate his 25th wedding anniversary with his wife Natalie (Longoria).

The lap of sampling assigned to the two is also the most risky, because for over an hour their armored van will find themselves in a “dead area” on highways where, in 2025, they do not take radio or phones or emergency calls.

Obviously Russ and Travis will be attacked by a gang of robbers in this stretch: Zoe will direct the assault, who has made Travis speak long enough to know practically everything you need, and will be flanked by two criminals, banners (Jack Kesy, recently in Hellboy: the deformed man) and Miguel (Ismael Cruz Cordova, the Elf Arondir of the Power Anest they despise each other.

The assault on the Pickup Portavalori by Travis and Russ is not the end but the means (of transport) of the blow organized by Zoe, but we do not reveal further in order not to ruin the surprise effect: for further details you can look at the official trailer of The Pickup at the bottom of this article. Now, however, it’s time to express our judgment.

How many defects in this nice comedy of action

If it seems not very credible to you that there is a company transporting company that sends its armoredates to travel 200 kilometers on highways where the radio or telephone connection is not possible, not even an emergency to call the police, without equipping them with satellite tools, take into account that this is only one of the many things you will have to refrain from asking you questions and doubts to enjoy this film.

Between small and great details, the armored of love is scattered with inconsistencies, absurd passages and moments in which phrases like “yes, of course, what not” comes to say. From this point of view, the ending is the most senseless part of this story that combines comedy and action.

With several more or less successful scenes, both in the exchanges of jokes between the two protagonists, representatives of two very different generations in the way they look at life and interpret comedy, and in the pursuit, in the shootings and in the high voltage moments that follow one another throughout the hour and a half of the film.

And if the chemistry between Eddie Murphy and Pete Davidson works in alternate phases, it should be acknowledged that those who have dealt with the special effects have done a good job.

Ultimately, the armored of love (by the way, was the sentimental reference in the Italian translation of the title really necessary?) It can be a fun pastime for an evening of relaxation, but only on condition not to pay attention to its various defects.

VOTE: 5.7

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kj42zpuu9b8