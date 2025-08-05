It is better not to ask questions looking at "The armored of love" With Eddie Murphy

Culture

It is better not to ask questions looking at "The armored of love" With Eddie Murphy

It is better not to ask question by watching “the armored of love” with Eddie Murphy

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Italy fine The Chinese Shein for Greenwashing
Three seismic swarms at the Flegrei fields in the last week, stronger 2.4 shock: the new Ingv bulletin
Intesa Sanpaolo in Down, problems with the app and credit cards: what happens